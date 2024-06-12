Local groups first ever to perform Les Misérables as part of show's 40th anniversary celebrations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



A Northern Ireland musical theatre society will lead the way as part of a unique collaborative effort to stage the one of the world’s favourite musicals, Les Misérables.

Belfast Operatic Company is one of eleven groups throughout the UK, and the only group in Northern Ireland invited to lead produce a new staging of the show.

This new production will be part of a unique amateur theatre project known as ‘Let the People Sing.’ Created by Cameron Mackintosh and Music Theatre International (MTI), the initiative will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Boublil and Schönberg's worldwide phenomenon throughout 2025.

