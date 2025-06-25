Local pupils benefit from council's Work Experience Project

More than 80 pupils benefited from the coordinated project which involved ten local schools, including mainstream and SEN schools.

Now in its second year, this is a pioneering project which connects employers and pupils through Workplus’ online platform.

Through the Workplus platform, a diverse range of employers were profiled, from the private sector to public services. This allowed students to explore local businesses, learn about potential career paths, and apply for opportunities that matched their interests and aspirations.

The work experience project received positive feedback from employers, teacher and pupils. All pupils surveyed said that the project made them aware of employers in the local area they weren’t aware of before.

Almost 90% of employers said the project helped them reach students they wouldn’t have otherwise connected with and all careers’ teachers surveyed agreed that the project widened access to work experience opportunities.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, hosted the celebration event which was attended by students, teachers, local employers and other stakeholders to highlight the success of the project.

Speaking at the event, The Mayor congratulated all involved in making the project successful: “This project has ultimately been about connecting local schools and employers. It has been wonderful to see how enriching this project has been for both the pupils and employers.

"Our local SEN schools have enjoyed coordinated insight days with companies across the sectors. Pupils from mainstream schools have also found placements at a variety of companies both within and outside the Borough.”

Ruth Harper, Project Manager at Workplus, said, “Workplus was delighted to once again partner with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council to coordinate meaningful work experience opportunities for pupils across mainstream and special needs schools in the borough.

"For many pupils involved in the project, it was a chance to get hands-on experience in industries they might not have considered before, helping them imagine new futures. It’s been an inspiring journey, one that has sparked curiosity, built confidence, and brought the world of work to life for young people in the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough.”

Last year’s pilot project was shortlisted in UK-wide APSE public sector awards.

The work experience placements took place in June 2025. An overview video of the project can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/9GcSoVPul_w

1 . Contributed Mayor or Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, and Deputy Mayor Councillor Julie Gilmour with work placement providers, participants, Elected Members, Workplus and Council Officers. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Mayor or Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, and Deputy Mayor Councillor Julie Gilmour, with pupils from Integrated College Glengormley and work placement providers, BIA and the Rabbit Hotel. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed : Mayor or Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, and Deputy Mayor Councillor Julie Gilmour, with pupils from Rosstulla Special School and work placement providers, The Junction Antrim, Starbucks and CDE Global. Photo: Submitted