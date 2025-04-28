Local Reds celebrate Liverpool’s latest title triumph

By Kyle McClure
Contributor
Published 28th Apr 2025, 19:42 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 11:20 BST
Official Liverpool Supporters Club (OLSC Larne) came together to celebrate the Reds’ latest title success

The Genovate Lounge at Inver Park, home of Larne FC, was buzzing with excitement on Sunday evening as local supporters gathered to watch Liverpool clinch the English Premier League title.

The event marked not only another trophy for Liverpool Football Club but also a growing bond among the local supporter base. OLSC Larne, officially recognized by Liverpool FC, continues to provide a strong community for Reds supporters in the area.

Speaking after the match, OLSC Larne Secretary Darren Armstrong said: "The atmosphere in the Genovate was electric, a packed venue, local supporters young and old, coming together to watch the Reds clinch the league championship in style. Thanks to all involved in making it such a memorable occasion."

The 1889 Sports and Social Club has recently become the home of the OLSC Larne, with meetings and matchdays becoming a focal point for all Larne Mersey Reds.

As the trophy returns to Anfield, the celebrations will no doubt continue for some time yet among the Larne Reds - proof that wherever you are in the world, You'll Never Walk Alone.

Larne's Liverpool Reds celebrate a 20th title for the team.

Larne's Liverpool Reds celebrate a 20th title for the team. Photo: Submitted

The watch along follows the club's recent viewing of the League Cup final.

The watch along follows the club's recent viewing of the League Cup final. Photo: Submitted

The OLSC plans to host another watch along for the final game of the season.

The OLSC plans to host another watch along for the final game of the season. Photo: Submitted

The club plans to regular host more events in the future.

The club plans to regular host more events in the future. Photo: Submitted

