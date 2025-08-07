Local Reds to watch the FA Community Shield at Inver
Taking place in Larne FC’s Genovate Premium Lounge, the event is open to all supporters and promises to be another fantastic gathering of local Reds.
This comes on the back of several hugely successful and well-attended live screenings at Inver Park, including the League Cup Final and the final day of last season, which brought together fans from across the community in a brilliant atmosphere.
Darren Armstrong Club Secretary said: "It’s been brilliant to see so many Liverpool fans come together here in Larne. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for what should be another great occasion this Sunday."
Doors will open 12:30pm ahead of kick-off.
For more information, keep an eye on OLSC Larne’s social media channels.