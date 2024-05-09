Local schools benefit from Centra tree planting project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

SuperValu and Centra on track to plant 50,000 trees by 2032Centra stores in Craigavon and Portadown have sponsored the planting of 400 native trees at two local schools to help enhance biodiversity, improve air quality, and absorb carbon dioxide.

Tullygally Primary School in Craigavon received 300 trees to improve existing woodland and develop a new woodland area while in Portadown, Bocombra Primary School planted 100 trees to enhance the pupils’ outdoor classroom.

The schools have received the trees through a partnership between the retail brands Supervalu and Centra – part of Musgrave NI – and Trees on the Land – a charity and not-for-profit project from the Green Economy Foundation. The project which launched in 2022, saw 10,000 native trees planted across 30 locations across Northern Ireland in two years, while this year a further 5,000 have been planted in 19 locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colleagues from SuperValu and Centra stores across Northern Ireland have also supported the initiative by pulling on their wellies and visiting many of the tree planting locations.

Pupils from Tullygally PS receive 300 trees from Centra & Trees on the Land

Mr Johnny Guy, Vice-Principal and Year 7 teacher at Tullygally Primary School, said: “We are delighted to receive these native trees and would like to thank Centra for supporting the project. The trees will improve existing woodland and create a new wooded area which will be excellent for outdoor learning. Each class has been involved with the planting and the pupils have enjoyed learning more about the environmental benefits the trees will bring.”

Tom Greene, owner of Centra Lake Road in Craigavon, said: “At Centra sustainability is high on our agenda and we are delighted to support the project at Tullygally Primary School. The trees will bring many benefits for the pupils including improving biodiversity and absorbing carbon, and we look forward to hearing how the trees grow over the years.”

Visiting Bocombra Primary School was Ross Patterson, owner of Centra Gilford Road in Portadown. He said: “At Centra we choose to make a difference and are very pleased to sponsor the planting of these trees at Bocombra Primary School. They will bring many benefits including improving biodiversity and absorbing carbon and give the pupils an enhanced outdoor classroom. We look forward to hearing how the trees grow over the years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bocombra Primary School P5/6 teacher Emma Craig added: “We are always looking for ways to enhance our outdoor classroom and develop our World Around Us teaching. We would like to thank Centra for sponsoring these trees which will help improve the appearance of this grass area and enable the children to incorporate bird watching and mini beast hunts into our outdoor sessions.”

Pupils from Bocombra PS receive 100 trees from Centra & Trees on the Land

Full list of locations where trees have been planted:

· Bocombra Primary School, Portadown

· Cancer Connect NI (Enniskillen)

· Carncome Farm, Kells

· Causeway Hospital, Northern Health & Social Care Trust

· Delaney Farm, Dromore

· Derriaghy Village Community Association

· Dervock & District Community Association

· Faughan Valley Community Interest Company

· Friends of St Mary’s College, Irvinestown

· Island-na-Breen Dairy Farm, Kircubbin

· Lisburn BMX Club

· McClure Farm Bushmills

· Portaferry Co-Housing Project

· Rathcoole Primary School

· Tullygally Primary School, Craigavon

· Sow Grateful, Belfast

· St Catherine’s College, Armagh

· St Mary’s Primary School, Brookeborough