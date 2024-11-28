Local student wins All-Ireland Scholarship

Local student Niamh McCann has secured the prestigious JP McManus All Ireland scholarship. The scholarship will provide £5,500 per year of financial assistance to Niamh for the duration of her undergraduate degree programme.

The JP Manus All Ireland Scholarship programme offers 25 scholarships per year, with 6 of these scholarships being available to the top level 3 Extended Diploma students across each of the Further Education Colleges in Northern Ireland. Niamh studied the Media level 3 Extended Diploma at Southern Regional College’s (SRC) Armagh campus and has progressed to studying a BA (Hons) Degree in Film Studies and Production at Queens University Belfast.

On receiving the scholarship Niamh admitted that;

“Receiving the scholarship has lifted a weight of my shoulders. I was scared going to university because of the cost involved, but now I will be able to enjoy university more as there won’t be the same financial pressure.”

JP McManus Scholarship student Niamh McCann alongside Lee Campbell, SRC Principal & CEO

Niamh applied for the scholarship earlier this year after her aunt seen details of the scholarship being promoted on SRC’s social media accounts. Realising this was a good opportunity, Niamh applied for the scholarship and is delighted to have been awarded it. Niamh received news of her newly won scholarship status when Southern Regional College’s Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Lee Campbell phoned and relayed the good news via her mum.

Niamh enrolled on Southern Regional College’s Media level 3 Extended Diploma late, having originally set her sights on undertaking A-levels at secondary school. Having chosen media as one of her A-levels, Niamh decided to transfer to Southern Regional College’s Media Extended Diploma course, the equivalent to three A-levels, as it provided her with broad understanding of media and creative outlets, from analysing media, preparing magazines, to working with audio visual equipment and producing short films. Niamh says:

“I wasn’t loving A-levels at school. I thought you always needed to do A-levels to get into university and never considered equivalents until later on. I left it until late September, early October before transferring to the College as I wanted to give A-levels a chance and don’t like giving up. I tried to settle into the A-level programme but came to the realisation that it wasn’t a route I wanted to pursue.”

“The College has prepared me for going to university, by furthering my independent studying skills and multitasking skills. I’m very grateful for my time at SRC and everything I have learnt and experienced.”

At Queens Niamh is enjoying her film studies and production course. Whilst she is undertaking three modules this first semester and enjoying them all, the production module is edging its way into being her favourite.

“At university I’ve been creating a film with several classmates. We got to pick our own roles, and I chose writing and developing the film concept. It’s been very rewarding to see my idea transcribed into a full film.”

Lee Campbell, Principal & CEO of Southern Regional College commented:

“Congratulations to Niamh on successfully winning the JP McManus All Ireland Scholarship. This scholarship is a wonderful opportunity for students to progress their studies at a third level institution and be reassured by the financial support the scholarship provides. I wish Niamh all the best with the Film Studies and Production Degree she is now undertaking.”

Regarding future career plans, Niamh hopes to become a successful writer on blockbuster films and see her name in film end credits in the future.