Local talent recognised at Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE legacy bursary awards 2024

A special recognition event was held in the Theatre at The Mill, Newtownabbey to celebrate this year’s winners of The Mrs Joan Christie CVO, OBE Legacy Bursary Scheme.

This fantastic scheme offers gifted young musicians, volunteers and schools the exciting opportunity to apply for a £1,000 bursary to help them further their work in their chosen areas.

The Scheme was created in 2019 by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council in recognition of the significant work carried out by the late Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE, former Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim.

Successful Bursary Recipients:

Horticultural Award Winners:

· Edmund Rice College

· Parkhall Integrated College

Volunteering Award Winners:

· Toby Cummings

· Sophie Hartley

Music Award Winners:

· Mary McGarrigle

· Tyler Gilmore

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly commented, “The Mrs. Joan Christie CVO, OBE Legacy Bursary Scheme continues to make a significant impact on our community. We are delighted to recognise the outstanding achievements of this year's recipients. May this award inspire them to reach new heights and continue to contribute positively to our Borough.”

The Council extends their congratulations to all shortlisted applicants.