Local vet raises funds for Rural Support

By Victoria RossContributor
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 15:34 BST
Rural Support are extremely grateful to David Mulligan from Auger Co Tyrone and his team who recently held a fundraiser in aid of the charity’s programmes and services.

David organised a treasure hunt and also a raffle which raised £1000 for the farm support charity. All funds raised will support our farmers personal and business wellbeing across Northern Ireland.

Thank you for your support – we really appreciate it, said a spokesperson for the charity.

