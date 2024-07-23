Local vet raises funds for Rural Support
Rural Support are extremely grateful to David Mulligan from Auger Co Tyrone and his team who recently held a fundraiser in aid of the charity’s programmes and services.
David organised a treasure hunt and also a raffle which raised £1000 for the farm support charity. All funds raised will support our farmers personal and business wellbeing across Northern Ireland.
Thank you for your support – we really appreciate it, said a spokesperson for the charity.
