Local vet raises funds for Rural Support

Rural Support are extremely grateful to David Mulligan from Auger Co Tyrone and his team who recently held a fundraiser in aid of the charity’s programmes and services.

David organised a treasure hunt and also a raffle which raised £1000 for the farm support charity. All funds raised will support our farmers personal and business wellbeing across Northern Ireland.