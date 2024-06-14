Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Claire Auchmuty of Claire Auchmuty Coaching, Coleraine, has been named a winner in the Health and Wellbeing Award category of the 2024 Women Changing the World Awards.

Claire left her 36-year nursing career in June 2022 to work fulltime in her business as the first, and currently only, Professional Divorce and Relationship Coach in Northern Ireland.

The Women Changing the World Awards presented by Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and Oprah Winfrey's all-time favourite guest, Dr Tererai Trent, celebrate and recognise women achieving outstanding success in areas such as sustainability, humanitarian work, leadership, advocacy, education, health and innovation.

Claire says: "I was shocked, humbled and so honoured to hear my name called out as a winner in my category. To be in a room with such courageous and inspring women from all around the globe has literally been life changing."

Local business owner Claire Auchmuty celebrating at the "Women Changing the World Global Awards"

Dr Trent's vision for these awards is to empower women everywhere to reclaim their sacred dreams and call in women across the globe to unite and pave the way towards a brighter future for all.

It can be challenging to create in the world and Claire gives this advice for others thinking about following their calling to make a difference. "I believe we are all called for a purpose that is higher than anything we can imagine, or sometimes even dare to dream. Every journey begins with a single step, and when we say "yes" to our gut instinct, we can start to create something new and exciting in the world."

Claire is proud of her achievements in the past 12 months. She has walked alongside her clients, both male and female, and empowered them to become unstuck and generate forward momentum into a life they choose to live in.

