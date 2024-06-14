Local woman wins Health and Wellbeing Award at 2024 Women Changing the World Global Awards
Claire left her 36-year nursing career in June 2022 to work fulltime in her business as the first, and currently only, Professional Divorce and Relationship Coach in Northern Ireland.
The Women Changing the World Awards presented by Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and Oprah Winfrey's all-time favourite guest, Dr Tererai Trent, celebrate and recognise women achieving outstanding success in areas such as sustainability, humanitarian work, leadership, advocacy, education, health and innovation.
Claire says: "I was shocked, humbled and so honoured to hear my name called out as a winner in my category. To be in a room with such courageous and inspring women from all around the globe has literally been life changing."
Dr Trent's vision for these awards is to empower women everywhere to reclaim their sacred dreams and call in women across the globe to unite and pave the way towards a brighter future for all.
It can be challenging to create in the world and Claire gives this advice for others thinking about following their calling to make a difference. "I believe we are all called for a purpose that is higher than anything we can imagine, or sometimes even dare to dream. Every journey begins with a single step, and when we say "yes" to our gut instinct, we can start to create something new and exciting in the world."
Claire is proud of her achievements in the past 12 months. She has walked alongside her clients, both male and female, and empowered them to become unstuck and generate forward momentum into a life they choose to live in.
She has built her business internationally and co-authored a chapter in a book titled "Unstoppable Stories" that went on to become an International No1 bestseller in the UK, Australia and Canada within a wek of its launch in March 2024. She attributes this success to her passion to bring to others what she didn't have eight years ago when her own marriage brokedown, and to saying "yes" to the opportunities presented to her.