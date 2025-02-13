Londonderry athletes race towards the final in penultimate round of Flahavan’s Cross Country League

(L-R): Aine Rodgers, Hollybush Primary School (2nd), Sadhbh Callan, Broadbridge Primary School (1st), and Annabelle Barr, Hollybush Primary School (3rd) at the third round of the 2024-2025 Flahavan’s Athletics NI Primary School Cross Country League at Oakgrove College.

Showcasing impressive talent and determination, young athletes from schools across Londonderry competed in the latest round of the Flahavan’s Primary School Cross Country League.

Held at Oakgrove College, athletes were competing for a place in the final, set to take place on Friday 28th of February at Mallusk Playing Fields.

Taking the top spot in the boys’ race was Tomas McCloskey from Faughanvale Primary School, Eglinton, followed by pupils from Hollybush Primary School, Culmore, Georgie Friars and Alfie Mackay finishing in second and third place respectively.

Sadhbh Callan from Broadbridge Primary School, Eglinton, was first to cross the finish line in the girls’ race, followed by Hollybush Primary School athletes, Aine Rodgers in second and Annabelle Barr in third.

(L-R): Georgie Friars, Hollybush Primary School (2nd), Tomas McCloskey, Faughanvale Primary School (1st), and Alfie Mackay, Hollybush Primary School (3rd) at the third round of the 2024-2025 Flahavan’s Athletics NI Primary School Cross Country League at Oakgrove College.

The competition also featured team races, with the top performing schools earning valuable points ahead of the final. The top boys’ teams from Round Three included Hollybush Primary School, Faughanvale Primary School and Good Shepherd Primary School, Londonderry, with Hollybush Primary School, Broadbridge Primary School and Good Shepherd Primary School leading the way for the girls.

With the third round now complete, the successful athletes, alongside the winners from the previous two rounds will progress to the final. Competing at Mallusk Playing Fields, the top 20 boys and top 20 girls from the league will also earn invitations to join the prestigious Flahavan’s Athletics Northern Ireland Junior Endurance Squad. The programme provides young athletes with a year-long opportunity to refine their skills through specialised training sessions and expert guidance.

Supporting this year’s league as ambassador is Callum Baird from Antrim. As the current NI and Ulster 100m champion and U23 Irish Indoor 200m champion, Callum has been sharing his expertise, offering encouragement, and inspiring the young competitors with insights from his own athletic journey and inspiring them ahead of an exciting next chapter.

For more information about the league, please contact Athletics NI at [email protected] or call 028 9060 2707.

