Lord Mayor to light council buildings purple in support of International Women's Day and Women's Aid

In a vibrant display of solidarity and support, the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Sarah Duffy will illuminate key council buildings in purple on Saturday 08 March to mark International Women's Day. This year, the initiative holds special significance as it also aims to raise awareness for Women's Aid Armagh Down, the Lord Mayor's chosen charity of the year.

The buildings bathed in purple will include The Palace, Armagh Gaol, Banbridge Old Town Hall and Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre.

“International Women’s Day is a crucial moment to celebrate the achievements of women and girls around the world, and to reflect on the work that still needs to be done to achieve true gender equality,” said the Lord Mayor, Councillor Sarah Duffy.

“I am incredibly proud to support Women's Aid Armagh Down during my term. Their tireless work providing refuge, support, and advocacy for women and children experiencing domestic abuse is vital to our community. Lighting our borough purple is a visual reminder that we all have a role to play and demonstrates our commitment to promote positive behaviours and end violence against women and girls.”

Women’s Aid Armagh Down provides crucial services to women and children affected by domestic abuse, including confidential support, information and emergency accommodation.

Eileen Murphy, Chief Executive of Women’s Aid Armagh Down said:

“On behalf of Women’s Aid Armagh Down, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Lord Mayor for illuminating the council buildings in purple to mark International Women’s Day and to raise awareness of Women’s Aid Armagh Down. This powerful gesture not only sheds light on the vital issues faced by women but also highlights the importance of our mission to support those affected by domestic abuse.

“It brings us great pride that the Lord Mayor selected Women’s Aid Armagh Down as her chosen charity for the year. This is a huge honour for us as a local grassroots organisation and we feel this is a genuine and real commitment from the council to take decisive actions in creating a safer, securer and more supportive environment for women and girls.”

This initiative highlights Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s commitment to the ‘Strategic Framework to End Violence against Women and Girls’ and its support for organisations that are dedicated to changing behaviours and creating safer and welcoming places for all.

The Lord Mayors of Armagh City, Banbridge, and Craigavon Borough Council have been granted the exceptional authority to request a building light up and host related events in support of charitable organisations, community groups or bodies to enhance community spirit and raise awareness for important issues within our society.

Help and support is available by contacting Women’s Aid on 028 3025 0765 or the Domestic and Sexual Violence Helpline on 0808 802 1414.

Learn more about the work of Women’s Aid Armagh Down here: womensaidarmaghdown.org.