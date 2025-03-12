Lord Mayor’s Gaeltacht Bursary Scheme Winners
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is thrilled to announce our winners of the Lord Mayor's Gaeltacht Bursary Scheme!
Congratulations to:
Cara Reid (£300 bursary)Aoibh Ni Choinn (£100 bursary)Aoife Hughes (£100 bursary)Eoghain Harvey (£100 bursary)Lily Rice (£100 bursary)
Launched by Lord Mayor Councillor Sarah Duffy in November last year, the Scheme was created to assist young Irish language learners with the costs of attending a Gaeltacht course this summer.
We wish them all the best as they embark on their Gaeltacht adventures!