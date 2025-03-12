Lord Mayor’s Gaeltacht Bursary Scheme Winners

Pictured with the Lord Mayor are winners Aoife Hughes, Cara Reid, Eoghain Harvey, and Lily Rice who are all very much looking forward to their summer courses.placeholder image
Pictured with the Lord Mayor are winners Aoife Hughes, Cara Reid, Eoghain Harvey, and Lily Rice who are all very much looking forward to their summer courses.
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is thrilled to announce our winners of the Lord Mayor's Gaeltacht Bursary Scheme!

Congratulations to:

Cara Reid (£300 bursary)Aoibh Ni Choinn (£100 bursary)Aoife Hughes (£100 bursary)Eoghain Harvey (£100 bursary)Lily Rice (£100 bursary)

Launched by Lord Mayor Councillor Sarah Duffy in November last year, the Scheme was created to assist young Irish language learners with the costs of attending a Gaeltacht course this summer.

We wish them all the best as they embark on their Gaeltacht adventures!

