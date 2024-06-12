Lough Erne Resort named Hotel of the Year at LCN Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lough Erne Resort has been named Hotel of the Year (75+ Rooms) at the Licensed & Catering News (LCN) Awards 2024, Northern Ireland’s Hospitality event of the year. The prestigious award consolidates the Resort’s position as a five-star destination across the UK.

The winners were announced at a glamorous gala event in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast on Sunday, 9 June, in recognition of the hard work, entrepreneurship and excellence of the best hotels, pubs, clubs and restaurants in NI.

The Hotel of the Year (75+ Rooms) category was sponsored by bathroom renovation company Bath Fitter and judged by a “mystery guest’s” inspection of the venue according to a strict set of winning criteria.

The judging panel admired 'the exceptional range of facilities offered' at Lough Erne Resort, as it features luxury accommodation, a unique Thai Spa, award-winning golf courses and three dining options, including the three AA Rosette-winning Catalina restaurant.

The whole Lough Erne Resort staff celebrates the LCN Hotel of the Year Award.

“We are very proud of this very prestigious accolade,” said General Manager Gareth Byrne. “We would like to thank our ownership group Advantage Capital Partners and TRU Hotels and Resorts, as well as our management and staff, as their dedication to providing an excellent experience was paramount to winning this award. We would also like to thank our many cherished customers for making this happen.”

To celebrate the win, Lough Erne Resort is offering an unmissable 'Hotel of the Year' promotion including an overnight midweek stay in a newly refurbished guest room, use of the infinity pool at the Thai Spa and a complimentary Boatyard G&T in The Blaney Bar to toast the exciting news. Guests will awaken to a lakeside breakfast and have access to the resort's 600 acres, all from £169 per room.