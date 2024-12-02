Lough Erne Resort’s Thai Spa named Best Spa of the Year at the Local Women Magazine Business Awards 2024

Lough Erne Resort’s Thai Spa has been named Best Spa of the Year at the Firmus Energy & Local Women Magazine Business Awards 2024, which honours inspiring businesses in NI and the women who lead them.

This prestigious award is a testament to the Thai Spa’s impeccable management and highly trained team while offering a fully immersive sanctuary for guests looking for relaxation.

The judging panel was composed of female representatives from the local business community, and the selection process involved in-depth research of online reviews and even mystery visits to the contenders’ premises.

The results were revealed at a dazzling ceremony at the Europa Hotel in Belfast and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly was present to show her support to the amazing businesswomen of NI.

Lough Erne Resort General Manager, Gareth Byrne with Thai Spa Manager, Stephanie Coogan.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be named Best Spa of the Year at the Local Women Magazine Business Awards 2024!”, said Thai Spa Manager Stephanie Coogan.

“This recognition is a true reflection of the dedication and passion our exceptional team brings every day. This award is a testament to the power of collaboration and the inspiring women who continue to shape businesses across Northern Ireland.”

Tucked away in a tranquil location at the Resort, the luxury Thai Spa offers a series of relaxing experiences inspired by ancient Thai practices passed down through generations using locally sourced organic products.

Treatments offer head-to-toe pampering, and users can also enjoy the crystal aroma steam room for a full body detox, a light therapy sauna and an invigorating dip in the Thai Spa’s infinity pool.