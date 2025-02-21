Loughbrickland WI celebrates 70th anniversary in style!

MEMBERS of Loughbrickland WI certainly know how to enjoy themselves!

Brenda Richardson, the Federation Chair, joined institute members and guests at The Halfway House, Banbridge for a special 70th anniversary dinner.

The room buzzed with chatter during the meal, but this was nothing compared to the entertainment provided by the Banbridge Ukes.

Hearing normally reserved WI ladies singing along to Buddy Holly and Elvis songs is something to remember!

In fact, many were dancing as well!

It was certainly a special evening the Institute will remember for years to come.

