Love is in the aisles: Five couples find romance at Asda Dundonald

This Valentine’s Day is extra special for colleagues Marta and Henry, who are celebrating as a newly engaged couple.

When Marta, a Home Shopping colleague, first met Henry, a Security Section Leader at Asda Dundonald, the attraction was instant. Their connection and chemistry were unmatched, and it wasn’t long before their friendship blossomed into a loving relationship.

And it’s not just Marta and Henry who are celebrating love at Asda Dundonald this Valentine’s Day. Sarah and Frankie, Nichola and Colin, Jason and Cherith, and Nicole and William are also marking their own special love stories.

Marta said: “I met Henry while working at Asda, and from the very start, there was a special connection between us. We fell in love, and I was so excited when he proposed.

Henry & Marta, Asda Dundonald

“This Valentine’s Day is even more special as we celebrate our first anniversary together, and I couldn’t be happier to share this journey with him. We’re really looking forward to planning our wedding!”

Sharon Wilson, Community Champion at Asda Dundonald said:"All of us at Asda Dundonald wish Marta and Henry the very best of luck on their recent engagement and hope they share many more happy years together both in life and at work. They’re not the only ones who have found love here; four other couples have also met in the aisles of Asda and are now in happy relationships.

“As someone who married a person I met through work, I know firsthand that love can flourish in the workplace. Though my husband has since moved on to new opportunities, our story began right here, just like Marta and Henry’s.

“Just goes to show, you might just meet your perfect match in the aisles of Asda this Valentine’s Day!”

From chance encounters to lasting love, Asda Dundonald has become more than just a workplace, it’s a place where love stories begin. Proof that sometimes, the perfect match is just a shopping trip away.