Luke set for SkillBuild National Final

A South Eastern Regional College (SERC) apprentice is set to compete in the SkillBuild National Final in Milton Keynes, 20 – 21 November 2024.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke McIlwrath, (20), from Ballynahinch, a Level 3 Carpentry and Joinery Apprentice at SERC’s Lisburn Campus, completed his apprenticeship training with A Reid & Son. The young man is one of eight competitors from across the UK who will be vying for the 2024 SkillBuild Carpentry title – and the only student from SERC competing in the national competition.

Luke, who was home-schooled, came to SERC following his GCSEs. He said, “I am delighted to reach the final stage of such a prestigious competition. I am thrilled to be representing SERC and Northern Ireland in the Carpentry final. My game plan for the competition is to remember all the theory, skills and experience I have gained at SERC and in the workplace, and to display them on the day. I have had tremendous support, additional mentoring, and training from the joinery lecturers at SERC, so I will focus on the tasks that will be set before me on competition day, and just get on with the jobs as I would do in work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added, “I have always enjoyed working with my hands and making things. It was seeing a joiner working at home that first sparked my interest and from there I knew what I wanted to do through the apprenticeship route. Learning on the job and earning as I go, has been the best career pathway for me and I would certainly encourage anyone interested in the trades to find out about apprenticeships.”

User (UGC) Submitted

Luke’s Lecturer, Francis Rice said, "Throughout his four years at SERC, Luke has proved himself to be an outstanding student and is a perfect example of what the apprenticeship route offers. Luke is a hardworking young man and a credit to himself, his parents, and the College. On behalf of the Carpentry & Joinery team, we wish him all the best in the SkillBuild National Finals later this month and congratulate him on being a great ambassador for SERC."