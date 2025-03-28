Lunch with new tenants at Riverside in Antrim

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The launch event for the new tenants of Riverside in Antrim was held to celebrate the construction and allocation of 16 new homes completed by Radius housing. This is the first new development of homes in the Antrim area for Radius Housing. It is an over 55’s scheme comprising of 16 apartments.

The Riverside Development is supported by the Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme. It gives people a choice to live with others from different political, religious and ethnic backgrounds.

The Programme has its origins in the NI Executive Together: Building a United Community Strategy which reflects the Executive’s commitment to improving community relations and continuing the journey towards a more united and shared society. A potential £2.4m will be invested in the Riverside shared housing development and associated five-year Good Relations Plan to support both the tenants of Riverside and those living with a 5 mile radius of the new development.

The Association has worked in partnership with other Housing providers and local voluntary and statutory agencies in Antrim through the Antrim Advisory Group to develop the scheme’s five year Good Relations Plan. Following the ribbon cutting, tenants enjoyed a meal at the Dunsilly hotel where they got an opportunity to chat with their new neighbours and talk to Radius staff about what activities and support they would like to see developed going forward as part of the implementation of the Good Relations Plan.

Anita Conway, Director of Development at Radius Housings said: "We are delighted to complete work on this exciting new project at Riverside in Antrim, our first new project in the town. These new apartments will help to address housing need in the local area and will create a shared housing development which will strengthen the local community. We hope that all the new tenants enjoy their new homes."

Riverside Tenant says,

"I am so happy with my new apartment, and I am looking forward to working with Radius staff to develop activities and events. This is an exciting new chapter in my life!"

Radius constructs 300 new homes each year, as well as managing more than 14,000 homes across Northern Ireland. The main contractor for the works was Brendan Loughran & Sons, who began construction in spring 2023.

Radius Housing currently has 15 shared housing developments across Northern Ireland. The Riverside Good Relations Plan includes ‘Bridging’ events which are delivered to the wider community to encourage a range of good relations outcomes which include Health and Wellbeing, Education and Training.