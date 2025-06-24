Lunn’s the Jewellers have opened their newly expanded Rolex showroom in Belfast’s Queen’s Arcade following extensive work over the last two years.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The enhanced Rolex showroom, which retains its original entrance in Queen’s Arcade, has significantly increased its frontage on Donegall Place and will offer a fully immersive Rolex experience.

The project represents an investment of £5.5 million by the family-owned Lunn’s business and also sees six new jobs created. It is the latest investment in Queen’s Arcade which was extensively refurbished in 2019 and has resulted in the creation of 40 jobs over the last five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rolex showroom has been unveiled just ahead of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush. Rolex has been the Official Timekeeper of The Open Championship, golf's oldest major, since 1981. Lunn’s opened the original Rolex showroom at Queen’s Arcade in July 2019 just ahead of the 148th Open Championship.

[L-R] Peter McAlister, Rolex Boutique Manager, John Lunn, Managing Director of Lunn’s the Jewellers, Lisa Cross, Head of Marketing and Communications at Rolex UK and Suzanne Lunn, Marketing Director of Lunn’s the Jewellers.

The new showroom promises an immersive client experience, reflecting the care and precision behind every Rolex watch. From elevated appointment areas with luxurious upholstery to a bespoke lighting scheme, every step of the client journey has been carefully considered. Dedicated hosts will ensure that each client visit is both memorable and personal.

The showroom also features a Rolex Authorised Service Centre, meticulously designed and equipped to meet Rolex’s highest standards. This state-of-the-art facility is dedicated to the care and preservation of customers’ cherished timepieces and the invaluable memories they carry. Complementing Lunn’s existing Rolex Authorised Service Centre is a Quick Service Reception, this new addition ensures that a Rolex-trained watchmaker is readily available to assist clients with both sales and expert aftercare servicing.

The interior of the showroom has been designed by Rolex and features a series of spaces offering formal and informal client areas. Decorative elements include Verde Alpi (a distinctive green marble quarried in the Italian Alps), feature light fittings, walnut wood panelling, bespoke Rolex furniture and a unique stucco relief of the Giant’s Causeway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Rolex showroom is partly housed in the oldest surviving townhouse in Donegall Place, dating back to 1791, at 25-27 Donegall Place. The building was purchased by Lunn’s in 2023. Lunn’s were advised by conservation architects, Consarc, on the development.

The new Rolex showroom at Queen's Arcade, Belfast

Managing Director of Lunn’s the Jewellers, John Lunn, commented on the opening of the new store: “We are thrilled to unveil our new Rolex showroom today, just ahead of The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush. We have really enjoyed working with Rolex to create this fabulous store within the landmark Queen’s Arcade which now expands into the last remaining townhouse on Donegall Place, allowing us to offer our clients an even better experience, fully immersed in the world of Rolex with exceptional hospitality and service.”

Managing Director of Rolex UK, Richard de Leyser said: “This expansion marks a significant milestone for Rolex in Northern Ireland and our relationship with Lunn’s. It reflects our shared commitment to excellence, heritage, and innovation. We are proud to support Lunn’s in bringing this world-class showroom to the heart of Belfast, offering clients an elevated experience that truly embodies the spirit of Rolex.”