Lurgan A stay on top after dramatic Ward Park finish

North Down 75 (1) Lurgan A 78 (6). With four matches left and sitting at the top of the table Lurgan travelled to Bangor to play North Down last Saturday. Lurgan would have been considered favourites for this one but at the halfway point North Down were up on three rinks and leading the overall by eight shots.

By the 17th end the lead had stretched to 11 shots and North Down looked like taking six points. However, over the last four ends the away team scored an incredible 25 shots to North Down’s 11 to earn an unlikely victory by three shots.

Indeed, the only time Lurgan was in the lead was at the first and last ends. The late surge also put three rinks in front to secure six points putting Lurgan A six points clear at the top of the table.

On Rink 1 Ivor Mitchell, Declan McCabrey, Harry Cosgrove and Alan Roberts faced Stephen Bewley. After a rare poor run of form Alan was hoping to get his rink back to winning ways. However, after 17 ends a defeat looked on the cards with the home four leading 16 -9. A score of three on the 18th end galvanized Alan’s four and managed to score another eight shots over the last three ends to win by two shots.

Luke Donaldson, John McCullough, Eileen Robson and Sam McCombes played Robert Kayes on Rink 2. Sam’s rink once again got off to a fantastic start and led by 19-7 at 16 ends. The lead was then cut to just three shots but a brace of twos on the last two ends secured a 7-shot victory – 16-23.

On Rink 3 Richard McClune, Peter Dew, Alan Briggs and Ronan Cregan met Paul McMeekin. This match looked to be over at 10 ends with North Down leading 16-4 and in total control of the green. Lurgan earned a single on the 11th end and decided to change tactics by bringing the mat up the green.

This paid dividends and by the 15th end the gap had been narrowed to 4 at 17-13. North Down then scored two singles to stretch the lead but the matched turn with a great six for Lurgan to level the score and then scores of 3,1, and one completed a fantastic comeback to win 19-24.

Neil Sloan, Peter Ruffold, Nigel Hamilton, John Gilliland played Jonny McMeekin on a tricky Rink 4. The away rink struggled to get to grips with the weight differences and the difficult lines throughout the match. Only managing to win seven ends Lurgan went down 24-13.

Next Saturday at 2 pm Lurgan A entertain Whitehead B in Lurgan Park when they are hoping to increase the gap at the top of Division 2 between them and Newcastle.