Lurgan Ladies do it again this season in the NIWBA Championships
The match was a very tight game at the outset with the result in question all the way and no side in control with the match going a tie end. After the 18 ends the match was all square at 13-13; resulting in a tie end having be the decider.
Portadown skip, Linda Lyttle won the toss and took control of the jack. With only the skips to deliver their last bowls Lurgan were lying 3 shots but Linda Lyttle moved the jack in Portadown’s favour for them to lie three shots.
Left to Eileen Robson, she threw her last bowl to deliver an amazing shot to win 13-14 in an absolutely entertaining close match to go through to the final at Newcastle next Tuesday afternoon against a Markethill four skipped by Esther Forster.
On the previous day and on the same green Mia Patterson, Teri Millar and Doreen Whelan faced a Newcastle triple, skipped by Elsie McGrady and eventually ran out very worthy winners by 15 shots with all three Lurgan bowlers contributing well and with Teri playing some fantastic bowls throughout to go through to the final.
They meet Bernie Hanratty’s Portadown Triple in the NIWBA final next Tuesday afternoon on the Newcastle Green.
