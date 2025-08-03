Lurgan ladies help to defeat Irish Lawn Bowls team

Lurgan bowlers Shirley Dew — playing in the Series for the first time — Doreen Whelan and Teri Millar, 2025 Lurgan Club President with Catherine Quinn, Dungannon, put in a great performance representing the Northern Women’s Bowling Association in the Senior Inter-Association Series.

During the Series they assisted their Association team to beat the Irish Lawn Bowls team by 88-81 with Doreen’s rink winning exceptionally by 23-7 and being the only successful rink facing the Provincial Towns Women’s Association to win by 18-10.

Speaking on behalf of the Lurgan Club members, Sam McCombes, Vice-President 2025 paid tribute to the Lurgan bowlers who represented their Club and the Association with distinction and much success while winning their rinks at that level.

Commenting on her first-time selection Shirley Dew said: ”It was a great experience. I thoroughly enjoyed it. It was lovely to join with the rest of the NIWBA ladies on the team and witness some great bowling over the two days.

The NIWBA Team who participated in the this year's Senior Inter-Association Series

"I had two games on the Saturday and although I feel I could have bowled better, I played my part with my team mates who were outstanding; and we won both our rink games.”

She paid a warm tribute to her Lurgan colleagues Doreen Whelan and Teri Millar who she said “were amazing and with whom it was a great pleasure to play.”