Lurgan Ladies lose to neighbours Banbridge

The Lurgan Ladies were away to Banbridge in a Senior League match last Thursday and on arrival discovered that the green was just being cut and on completion the match commenced resulting in a very fast green.

Rink 1 was skipped by Doreen Wheelan and as the match got underway the Banbridge team took 4 shots on the first end however the Lurgan Ladies were up for the challenge and took the next 3 ends and by the 10th end were ahead with a score of Banbridge 8 – Lurgan 10.

On the 11th end Banbridge gained 7 shots and this put the Lurgan Ladies under pressure and although they fought back hard taking 4 out of the final 5 ends Banbridge managed to hold on to their lead finishing on a score of Banbridge 23 – Lurgan 16.

Rink 2 skipped by Elsie McKenna took control of the game and were leading after the 8th end with a score of Banbridge 4 Lurgan 8, however things were about to change when the Banbridge side scored an impressive 6 shots on the 9th end and although the Lurgan ladies fought hard there was no way to overcome the challenges of the day with Banbridge finishing on 22 against Lurgan’s 13.

On Rink 3 Teri Millar and her team fought a close match and by the 12th end scores were even at 10 shots each. With only 6 ends to go this match could go either way. Lurgan took 2 shots at the next end but unfortunately for the Lurgan Ladies the Banbridge team took 4 out of the final 5 ends finishing with a score of Banbridge 22 Lurgan 13.

The final overall score was Banbridge 67 (6) Lurgan 46 (0)