Lurgan pair lose out in NIVBL Thornton Pairs semi-final
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ivor Mitchell/Harry Cosgrove 11 Tony Bell/Martin Nelson 21. Last Friday, Lurgan bowlers Ivor Mitchell and Harry Cosgrove played Tony Bell and Martin Nelson, Banbridge in the NIVBL Thornton Pairs Trophy semi-finals.
They were holding their own at 6-10 at the halfway stage but they dropped a costly six-shot on the 12th end followed by double and triple losses on the next two from which they unfortunately never really recovered; losing 11-21 to end their Trophy run for this season.
Commiserations from the club members to them both who have won the trophy in the past and have competed for it over the years.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.