Lurgan pair lose out in NIVBL Thornton Pairs semi-final

Ivor Mitchell/Harry Cosgrove 11 Tony Bell/Martin Nelson 21. Last Friday, Lurgan bowlers Ivor Mitchell and Harry Cosgrove played Tony Bell and Martin Nelson, Banbridge in the NIVBL Thornton Pairs Trophy semi-finals.

They were holding their own at 6-10 at the halfway stage but they dropped a costly six-shot on the 12th end followed by double and triple losses on the next two from which they unfortunately never really recovered; losing 11-21 to end their Trophy run for this season.