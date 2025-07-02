Parents have rated Pineview Day Nursery in Lurgan as one of the top 20 nurseries, out of 223 early years settings in Northern Ireland. Picture: pexels (stock image).

Parents have rated Pineview Day Nursery in Lurgan as one of the top 20 nurseries, out of 223 early years settings in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The top 20 nurseries in Northern Ireland have received an award from the leading nurseries’ reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on their overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources, equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are over 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery, ranging in age from three months to five years old.

daynurseries.co.uk, which lists all registered nurseries in the UK, is a great resource for parents choosing a nursery for their child. It has reviews from parents with a child at the nursery and a wealth of other information such as facilities and nursery fees to help parents choose a nursery.

To look for a nursery in Northern Ireland, go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/day_nursery_search_results.cfm/searchcountry/Northern-Ireland

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to congratulate Pineview Day Nursery on being rated by parents as a top nursery in Northern Ireland! It is a huge achievement to be rated so highly by the families and carers of children that attend the setting.

Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is giving their children an excellent standard of care and a nurturing environment. A good early years education can really help boost a child’s development and hopefully create in them a lifelong love of learning.

We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Caroline McGuigan, Nursery Manager at Pineview Day Nursery, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are absolutely thrilled and honoured to have been named one of the Top 20 Day Nurseries in Northern Ireland by daynurseries.co.uk for the second your running – and what makes it even more special is that it is entirely based on reviews from our wonderful parents. I am incredibly thankful to our dedicated and passionate staff team, whose hard work and commitment make our nursery such a special place every single day. It is truly a privilege to work with our amazing children and to be a part of their early years journey.”

To see Pineview Day Nursery’s reviews, go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/daynursery.cfm/searchazref/50007010PINA

For a full list of all regional and national winners go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/awards/index.cfm/year/2025