Lurgan Red takes the spoils on the road

Banbridge Black 24.5 (0) Lurgan Red 34 (10)

Veterans’ team, Lurgan Red went the short distance to challenge 7-man team, Banbridge Black and won convincingly by 24.5-36 to claim the full 10 points from the match.

On Rink 1 Dessie Simpson, Robert Colhoun, Neil Allen and Stewart Martin faced the Banbridge Black threesome led by Fergus Larkin whose lead playing with three bowls was never far from the jack and was influential in them scoring 20 shots to Martin’s 16; but their score was reduced by a quarter for the Lurgan four to win 15-16 in what was a tough encounter.

It was another close run for Peter Harrison, Trevor Gibson, Leslie Wylie and Stanley Watson on Rink 2 against Finbar Polin’s rink; just winning by 1 shot to assist Stewart Martin’s in achieving full points from the match.

The Lurgan rink got off to a great start to lead 0-8 after 5 ends but the opposition pulled things together to reduce their deficit to 2 shots over the next 2 ends and then recorded a 3-shot win on the 12th end to square at 12-12.

Going into the last end the Lurgan men were down 15-14. Taking a super 4 shots off the last end took them through to a narrow 17-18 victory that gave Lurgan Red the overall win on the day.

Lurgan Blue took 6 points from their home game with Dunbarton with them winning 39-36 for them to hold on to 2nd place in NIVBL Zone B Section 4; just 2 points behind Banbridge Red.