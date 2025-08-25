Lurgan Seniors coast to another emphatic home victory

Tell us your club news.

Lurgan A 92 (6.5) Sydenham 58 (0.5)

Having faced defeat to Sydenham twice earlier in the season, Lurgan B set about the visitors from the start with a lead of seven shots after 5 ends and continued to dominate the match in pursuit of their target to stay in at least eighth spot in Division 1 to ensure their presence in the newly structured NIBA Divisions next season.

Bowling extremely well across the rinks against 4th placed Sydenham, they shocked the visitors with a colossal 29-shot lead at the halfway stage.

Sydenham tried to get back into the match and had pulled back nine shots after the 15th end but the home side still kept the upper hand to win 92-58 and take 6.5 points from the match to hold on to 8th place.

Daren Lavery, Peter Ruffold, Alan Briggs and Sam McCombes started well on Rink 1 against Lee Carson’s rink to lead 12-4 after 10 ends. With Carson’s rink upping their game the Lurgan lead was shortened to 14-14 after the 16th end and 16-16 after the 18th.

With a tight finish being anticipated and the rink match in the balance, the Lurgan Four took the last 3 ends to win 22-16 – a good afternoon’s work to ensure a valuable Division point.

On Rink 2 Ivor Mitchell, Wilfie McCullough, Harry Cosgrove and Alan Roberts worked hard to achieve a 20-20 tie against the strong Graham McKee rink.

Leading 11-4 after 11 ends, things were looking for good for them but McKee’s rink went on a run of 4 end wins to strike ahead by 11-15 and then to trade winning ends to be all square at 18-18 on the 19th end. Double shot end wins for each side finished a tough encounter for Roberts’ rink to hold on for their match to end 20-20.

Teri Millar, Jeff McCullough, Doreen Whelan and Nigel Hamilton played a super game against Gary Eaton’s rink to win 14 out of the 21 ends. Leading all the way, the Sydenham Four had no answer to the home side’s relentless bowling attack for them to win 23-9 – another brilliant point for Lurgan A.

On Rink 4 Irene Cunningham, Neil Sloan, Eileen Robson and John Gilliland were up against seasoned bowler, Thomas McClean whose rink was totally out-bowled throughout their match; especially by a magnificent 7-shot win on the 6th end that set the scene for another 27-13 win.

Jeff McCullough, Match Secretary and Captain said that “the win far outweighed his expectations.” His initial thought was “two points from the match but to get thirteen points from two top teams in the past two weeks was nothing short of fantastic.”

Rathfriland 76 (7) Lurgan B 54 (0)

Lurgan B fought hard throughout their match with Rathfriland and were thoroughly saddened to not come home with at least a couple of points from the Division 3 match; especially with two rinks going to the wire.

Stewart Martin’s rink faced Jonny Niblock’s with good support from Elsie McKenna, standing in at the last minute, Robert Colhoun and Paul Henderson. Niblock continued to trouble the rink as he had done with Lurgan B in the League and Cup earlier in the season with Martin’s rink unfortunately losing 22-10.

On Rink 2 Liz Paterson, also willingly standing in and bowling well, Peter Harrison, John Murtagh and Simon Maguire had a challenging match against Herbie Malcomson’s home rink and were fighting during the opening ends to be all square at 6-all after eight ends.

The next end went well for Lurgan 4 to go 6-12 ahead with a brilliant 6-shot win but the home rink went on the attack with triple shot wins on the 10th and the 11th and then double wins on the next two to lead 16-12. That sealed it for Malcomson’s rink for them to win 20-14.

Maurice Gough, Jim McKenzie, Stephen Poots and Victor Masters had an incredibly close match with David Blakley’s rink with the two new starts playing well during their introduction to the B Team.

It was 8-8 after 11 ends with all to play for with the 12th and 13th ends going in favour of the home rink for them to go 14-8 ahead. The Lurgan Four weren’t for giving in to bounce back with 5 shots off the next 3 ends to go ahead 14-15 after the 16th end and were heading for a win.

Disaster struck on the 17th end when Masters’ rink suffered an unexpected 5-shot loss on the 17th end to finish with a 19-16 loss.

Shirley Dew, Trevor Gibson, Melvyn Hamilton and Mike Parr put up a superb performance facing Jim Haughey’s rink to stride into a 2-6 lead after the opening 5 ends and held that lead until the 12th end when Haughey went 10-9 ahead.

Parr’s rink struck back to go 10-13 ahead after the 14th end but tension reigned for the game to be all square at 14-14 going into the last end and then drama for the home rink to lie 1 shot to win. Parr had the last bowl and played with weight to remove it but unfortunately his bowl just skimmed pass for the home rink to 15-14 to deny the Lurgan Four a Division point.

Like the A Team, the B Team have a break this weekend due to the Irish Women's Bowling Championships being staged on the Green with bowling resuming on Saturday, September 6 at home to Donaghadee B and ending the season the following Saturday also at home to 1st Ballymacarrett.