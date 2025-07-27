Lurgan Seniors overcome their lean run with an inspiring home victory

Lurgan A 97 (6) Bessbrook 55 (1)

Lurgan A ended their run of losses with a superb 6-point 42-shot win over Bessbrook in their Division 1 match on the magnificent running Park Green last Saturday afternoon in a game that the home side led in from the start.

Coasting to victory Lurgan A were 6-shots in front after 5 ends and 10 up at the midpoint; and adding another 15 to be 35 up after 15 ends. Withholding the increasing Bessbrook pressure to try to take at least two points from the match, the Lurgan side held firm to restrict them to 7 shots in the last quarter to win by an amazing 42 shots.

Neil Sloan, Wilfie McCullough at his best having been called up for the Senior Team, Sam McCombes and John Gilliland fought hard against a determined Bessbrook rink who had the fortunate edges in the tight competitive heads that gave them the 12-25 win on the day.

Lurgan lead, Richard McClune delivering his bowl onto the jack during Lurgan's home match against Bessbrook

Irene Cunningham, who bowled very well at lead as did Jeff McCullough at second, Eileen Robson and Nigel Hamilton, recent winner of the Plate Singles Championship at Belmont, had a tough first half at 10-10 after 10 ends but took the second half by storm to restrict the opposition to only 3 end wins to finish very well at 25-14.

Some class bowling from Daren Lavery, Peter Ruffold, Alan Briggs and Ronan Cregan won them 15 incredible ends out of the 21 that included a number of triple wins and a 5-shot win on the 19th to see them home by 32-8.

Ivor Mitchell, Richard McClune, Harry Cosgrove and Alan Roberts got off to a cracking start to be 20-1 up 8 ends and went on to dominate the rest of their match to which the visitors had no answer, giving the Lurgan Four an emphatic victory on the day.

Commenting on the team’s brilliant 6-pointer victory, Jeff McCullough, Match Secretary said: “It was a very pleasing victory; one that was very needed and very encouraging to see the two rinks who got good leads early on to keep going; and Nigel’s rink once getting the lead pressing on to a very good win.”