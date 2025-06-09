Lurgan Show serves up celebration of local food and farming

Thousands of visitors packed into the picturesque Lurgan Park on Saturday, June 7 for this year’s Lurgan Show – a vibrant celebration of food, farming, and agriculture that firmly underscores the ABC Borough’s status as Northern Ireland’s Food Heartland.

Now a flagship event in the agricultural calendar, the show proudly showcased the very best of the borough’s award-winning food and drink producers, agri-businesses, and farming excellence.

This year’s Food Heartland stand, supported by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, attracted crowds keen to sample the finest produce from local favourites including Peggy's Family Farm, Ballydown Milk, Rosemount Cottage Farm Meats, Glorious Bakes, Long Meadow Cider, Apple Tree Farm, the Hemp and Honey Farm Co Op, and Moo Valley gelato.

From artisan jams and farm-fresh milkshakes to sizzling meats and handcrafted bakes, the local offering was second to none.

Lord Mayor, Alderman Stephen Moutray and Lady Mayoress Myrtle Moutray with Long Meadow Cider.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Alderman Stephen Moutray, said: “Lurgan Show is a shining example of what makes our borough so special – a deep-rooted connection to our agricultural heritage and an unwavering passion for food excellence. I was delighted to see so many producers and visitors enjoying the day. This event is a true celebration of our Food Heartland, and I commend all those who work hard year-round to make our borough a place of taste, talent, and tradition.”

Organised by the Lurgan & District Horse and Cattle Society, the Show also featured equestrian and livestock championships, vintage farm machinery, family activities, and more – offering something for everyone.

The summer show season continues with the Armagh County Agricultural Show and Country Festival taking place this Saturday 14th June at Gosford Forest Park. For details, visit www.armaghshow.com

To learn more about the Food Heartland and its producers, contact: [email protected]