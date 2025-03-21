Lurgan second level student Caitlin McAlinden was one of just 20 teenagers from all over the island of Ireland to be presented with a Rotary Youth Leadership Development certificate at the new Europe House in Dublin recently.

The competition, which Rotary Ireland has been running for over 30 years, rewards young people with clear leadership potential based on their extra-curricular activities. It is run in conjunction with the European Parliament Office in Dublin with the winners enjoying an all-expenses paid week-long trip to Belfast, Dublin and Strasbourg.

Caitlin, who is a Year 13 student in Lurgan College, received her certificate from Rotary Ireland District Governor, Seamus Parle, and Fionnuala Croker, Acting Head of Office at the European Parliament Office in Dublin.

The itinerary for the students’ trip included visits to Belfast, Dublin, and Strasbourg. In Belfast they received a private tour of City Hall and a meeting with the Lord Mayor, Councillor Micky Murray, followed by a tour of Stormont where they met several politicians and also listened in to some debates from the visitor’s gallery.

Caitlin McAlinden receiving her Rotary Youth Leadership Development Competition award from Fionnuala Croker, Acting Head of Office, the European Parliament Office in Dublin and Seamus Parle, District Governor of Rotary Ireland, at an event at Europe House in Dublin recently. [Photo: Stephen McCracken Photography]

At the new European Parliament Offices in Chatham Street, Dublin, they immersed themselves in all things EU related via the new Europa Experience and a 360-degree cinema presentation. The students heard some very interesting presentations on the EU, and particularly the European Parliament’s role and powers, as well as about traineeships which are available with the EU institutions.

After being presented with their leadership certificates students embarked on tours of the Seanad and Dail where they met several TDs.

After that it was onto Strasbourg where they visited the famous Notre Dame cathedral, enjoyed a private tour of the European Court of Human Rights and paid a visit to Petit France, which was once home to the city’s tanners, millers and fishermen and is now a UNESCO World Heritage site.

On the penultimate day of their stay, it was off to the European Parliament where they and students from all over Europe were welcomed by Roberta Mestola, President of the European Parliament. The highlight for the students was taking part in Euroscola, a simulation of the work of Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) in a debate and vote on the EU’s actions to tackle disinformation.

Caitlin, who helps out with an after school club in a local primary school also volunteers with her youth group during the summer on helping to tidy up the community through activities like litter picking, grass cutting and fence painting etc.

At school she is involved in a programme called ‘Sisters In’ the aim of which is to empower young women and encourage them to take on leadership roles. She is also her class representative on her school’s council.

She said she learnt a huge amount from the competition especially with regard to her teamwork and organisational skills. But the highlight of the week for her was a no brainer.

“I was given the opportunity to address the vice president of the EU parliament Sabine Verheyen and ask her about the biggest issues facing the EU and how these have changed over recent years. The whole day at Euroscola was amazing but standing up in front of nearly 800 people and confidently talking to someone with such a high position was the best feeling ever.”

Caitlin believes the biggest issue facing young people is that they are constantly being told that they are too young to understand issues or have an opinion.

“We are trying to prepare for our future, we are the next generation of leaders yet in many aspects of our lives we are treated, not as young adults but as children. Very few young people understand the complexity of our government and see the easiest solution as not getting involved in politics as we are not well represented. How do we fix this issue and encourage more young people to get involved?”

She said she would 100% recommend this competition to other young people.

“This has been the trip of a lifetime for me. I was able to push myself out of my comfort zone and reap the benefits of gaining new skills, friendships and experiences that you couldn’t get anywhere else.”

Seamus Parle, District Governor of Rotary Ireland praised the students’ passion for learning and their enthusiastic embrace of new experiences.

“While they were naturally nervous when they all met up in Belfast for the first time, their confidence grew in leaps and bounds as they shared new experiences, cultivated new friendships, and improved their communication skills.”

“We were so impressed by the wide range of activities they are involved in, the level of knowledge they displayed on various topical issues and their ability to absorb so much information about the different parliaments they visited. Caitlin and the other students are a credit to themselves, their families, their schools and their communities and we are confident that the accomplishments and friendships they have made will stay with them forever as they continue to develop their skills and broaden their horizons.”

“I would like to thank all the teachers and Rotarians who helped us along the way to plan and organise this trip and I would urge as many young people as possible from every part of the island to take part in next year’s competition” Mr Parle concluded.

Fionnuala Croker, Acting Head of Office, the European Parliament Office in Dublin said:“This group of exc eptionally talented young individuals from all around Ireland have come through a very competitive process to win a place on this study trip, which included a visit to the European Parliament in Strasbourg. It was a pleasure to speak to them in Europe House before they set off. I was very impressed with how well-informed, how engaged and how curious they are. Since their return I have heard they represented all of Ireland with distinction and contributed meaningfully to a debate with their fellow students on the steps the EU is taking to tackle disinformation.”

The Rotary Youth Leadership Development Competition is open to 16 and 17-year-olds who are living on the island of Ireland. For more information go to www.rotary.ie