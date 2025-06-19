Lusty’s Centra in Larne sponsors tree planting in Glenarm

Raymond Lusty owner of Centra stores in Larne, and his daughter Olivia visit Gareth Reid, who received over 450 native trees and shrubs through the Centra and Trees on the Land project. Picture: Brian Thompson Photography.

Lusty’s Centra in Larne is helping to enhance biodiversity and create a foraging area for bees, by sponsoring the planting of more than 450 native trees, hedgerows and fruit and nut trees in Glenarm.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beekeeper Gareth Reid, who is developing his field to house beehives, has received a mix of birch, oak, hawthorn, rowan, hazel, crab apple, and Heritage Irish apple trees, through a partnership between the convenience retail brands SuperValu and Centra – part of Musgrave NI – and Trees on the Land, a not-for-profit project from the Green Economy Foundation.

The project which launched in 2022, saw 15,000 native trees planted across 50 locations across Northern Ireland in three years, while this year a further 5,000 have been planted in another 20 locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colleagues from SuperValu and Centra stores across Northern Ireland have also supported the initiative by pulling on their wellies and visiting many of the tree planting locations.

Said Gareth: “Honey bees play a vital role in our eco-systems, as pollinators, in food production and supporting biodiversity. These trees and hedgerows will provide essential shelter for the bees and give them an area where they can thrive. I’d like to thank Centra for supporting this Trees on the Land project.”

Raymond Lusty, owner of Centra stores in Larne, visited the site and added: “At Centra we are committed to supporting our local communities and believe that small changes can have a big impact. We are really pleased to sponsor the planting of these trees and hedgerows in Glenarm to support an area for the bees, as well as increase biodiversity, provide shelter for wildlife, and absorb carbon, and look forward to hearing how the trees mature over the years.”