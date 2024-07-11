Lusty’s Centra Larne in the running for top title at UK Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local Centra store recognised with shortlisting at prestigious Retail Industry Awards Lusty’s Centra in Larne has been recognised with a shortlisting in Drinks Retailer of the Year category at the prestigious 2024 UK Retail Industry Awards.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store, which took home the title in 2022, has once again demonstrated breadth of range and innovation to make it through to the finalist stage at the awards which are widely regarded as ‘the Oscars’ of the grocery sector.

Rewarding excellence and outstanding achievement across a broad range of categories, while recognising independent retailers alongside the large supermarket groups, the Retail Industry Awards will take place on 18th September in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, the Centra brand has been shortlisted in the Symbol/Franchise Group of the Year category while SuperValu NI is a Community Retailer of the Year finalist. Musgrave NI, which owns the brands, has also achieved finalist status in the Most Sustainable Retailer of the Year Initiative category.

Lusty's Larne Drinks Retailer of the Year finalist

Paddy Murney, Retail Sales Director at Musgrave NI commented on the shortlist: “Congratulations to the team at Lusty’s Centra Larne for once again being named a finalist at the Retail Industry Awards.

"The store’s beers, wines and spirits offering is extremely comprehensive and this recognition is testament to the team’s hard work and commitment to providing their customers with a first-class range at competitive prices.”