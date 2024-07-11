Lusty’s Centra Larne in the running for top title at UK Awards
The store, which took home the title in 2022, has once again demonstrated breadth of range and innovation to make it through to the finalist stage at the awards which are widely regarded as ‘the Oscars’ of the grocery sector.
Rewarding excellence and outstanding achievement across a broad range of categories, while recognising independent retailers alongside the large supermarket groups, the Retail Industry Awards will take place on 18th September in London.
In addition, the Centra brand has been shortlisted in the Symbol/Franchise Group of the Year category while SuperValu NI is a Community Retailer of the Year finalist. Musgrave NI, which owns the brands, has also achieved finalist status in the Most Sustainable Retailer of the Year Initiative category.
Paddy Murney, Retail Sales Director at Musgrave NI commented on the shortlist: “Congratulations to the team at Lusty’s Centra Larne for once again being named a finalist at the Retail Industry Awards.
"The store’s beers, wines and spirits offering is extremely comprehensive and this recognition is testament to the team’s hard work and commitment to providing their customers with a first-class range at competitive prices.”
