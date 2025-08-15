Luxury hotel group embeds tech at the heart of operations to future-proof guest experience

With more than 100 new hotels set to open across the UK and Ireland in 2025, a new wave of operators is shifting strategy – placing technology at the heart of hotel planning from day one.

One such example is The Hawthorn by Galway Bay, set-to be Ireland’s newest five-star hotel opening in Spring 2026 on Ireland’s West Coast, which is partnering with leading tech providers Net Affinity and Smarthotel to create an effortless, guest-centric digital ecosystem.

This approach signals a shift in mindset across the hospitality sector – where technology is no longer seen as an add-on, but as a foundation for long-term success. From seamless check-ins to personalised guest journeys, every interaction is being carefully designed to feel effortless for the guest and efficient for hotel teams.

Aisling Kennedy, Group Marketing Manager at Connacht Hospitality Group, said:“Integrating our tech strategy into the hotel’s design and planning from the very beginning was a crucial decision. We’re not just investing in systems, but in the future guest experience and operational efficiency from the ground up. Seamless connectivity and integration are paramount – not only for our guests' journey but also for our team behind the scenes.”

Luxury suites | The Hawthorn by Galway Bay

At the core of The Hawthorn by Galway Bay’s tech stack is a mobile-first booking engine, chosen for its ability to offer a smooth user experience and to serve as a key driver of the hotel’s revenue strategy. The platform combines advanced data analytics with real-time mobile payments and personalised booking journeys.

The Hawthorn by Galway Bay’s broader system also includes an integrated customer relationship management software (CRM) and property management system (PMS), designed to personalise communication and automate back-end operations from pre-arrival through to post-stay. The goal is not just a connected system, but a truly optimised digital ecosystem that prioritises the guest experience.

Aisling added:“We’re looking at the guest journey from the very first booking interaction right through to check-out. Whether it’s contactless check-ins, intuitive mobile design or in-room smart features, our goal is to build a product that’s not only seamless but truly personal. We’re designing this with tomorrow’s guests in mind – anticipating their needs through data and ensuring our tech stack evolves as guest expectations and AI capabilities evolve.”

Commenting on the partnership, Sharon Power Cowley, Sales Director at Net Affinity said: “The Hawthorn team has taken an ambitious and strategic approach to tech integration. By embedding technology from the outset, they are enabling smarter pricing, personalised guest journeys and more effective commercial decisions. It’s a model we believe more hotels should follow.”

Furthermore, to strengthen availability and revenue control, the hotel is also working with Smarthotel, whose channel manager ensures smooth and uninterrupted real-time updates across all distribution platforms.

Quinten Gazendam, Chief Growth Officer at Smarthotel said:“Hotels need flexible systems that reduce complexity and improve speed. At The Hawthorn by Galway Bay, we’re enabling the team to manage pricing, inventory and distribution instantly and in one place – eliminating risk, streamlining revenue management and enhancing control.”

With the full suite, The Hawthorn by Galway Bay will have one view into all guest touchpoints – allowing the hotel team to leverage real-time data, automate business processes and personalise experiences at scale.

Aisling concluded: “From the moment guests arrive, we aim to anticipate their every need. We want to offer meaningful and personalised experience by leveraging integrated technology that learns from guest preferences and behaviours. This seamless blend of warm Irish hospitality with intelligent, data-driven service is central to our vision.”

With scalability built-in, The Hawthorn by Galway Bay's digital architecture will be able to adjust with shifting market dynamics and guest behaviours – allowing for further expansion of AI-based tools, smart pricing strategies and data-infused personalisation into future interactions with guests.

For more information about The Hawthorn by Galway Bay, please visit https://www.thehawthornhotel.ie/ And for more on Net Affinity, please visit www.netaffinity.com