Luxury package invites guests to trace their Irish heritage

Culloden Estate & Spa

Hastings Hotels’ Culloden Estate & Spa has announced its latest offering, the Ancestral Luxury Escape Package, inviting visitors to explore their Irish heritage and trace their family history.

In response to the thriving trend of heritage tourism, the hotel has crafted this unique package, tapping into the ever-growing interest in ancestry. With the expert guidance of resident genealogist Brian Watson, guests will have the incredible opportunity to uncover the fascinating stories of their ancestors while enjoying a two-night stay in the finest Irish hospitality.

This exclusive package begins with Brian using his expertise to explore family histories through official Northern Irish records. As part of the renowned genealogy research company Family Ulster, a leading expert in the field, the company has been connecting individuals with their Irish heritage since 1999.

Upon arrival at Culloden Estate & Spa, guests will have a consultation with Brian, who will personally review and recount their family histories, offering an insight into their ancestors' past - all while enjoying an indulgent afternoon tea in the hotel’s fine dining restaurant, Vespers.

Afterwards, guests can relish in a two-night stay in either the hotel’s lavish Luxury Estate Suite or the Bishops Palace Tower Suite, where they can take in sweeping views over Belfast Lough, unwind in the award-winning spa, or stroll through the beautiful grounds. This experience not only allows guests to uncover their roots but also to soak in the very landscapes their ancestors once called home.

Cormac Fadden, general manager of Culloden Estate & Spa, said: "With an impressive 50 to 80 million people worldwide having Irish ancestry, we’re thrilled to offer our guests the opportunity to explore their connections to this rich heritage.

"At Culloden Estate & Spa, we believe in celebrating the stories that shape us, and this unique package allows guests to hear these stories while experiencing the finest of Irish hospitality."

The Ancestral Luxury Escape Package at Culloden Estate & Spa starts from £1,850 for two people including a two-night stay and a gourmet Irish Breakfast. This package can be booked online at https://www.cullodenestateandspa.com/ or by calling +44 (0) 28 9042 1066.