Macmillan Brave The Shave

Local Lurgan man Eugene Greene braving the shave for Macmillan cancer
By Eugene Patrick GreeneContributor
Published 3rd May 2024, 00:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Wanting to show his support for a great cause, Eugene Greene, from Lurgan, has braved the shave to raise funds for Macmillan.

He said: "This cause is very close to my heart and I want to show comfort and courage to those who live with terrible disabilities and to show support for their families, too."