Macmillan Brave The Shave
Local Lurgan man Eugene Greene braving the shave for Macmillan cancer
Wanting to show his support for a great cause, Eugene Greene, from Lurgan, has braved the shave to raise funds for Macmillan.
He said: "This cause is very close to my heart and I want to show comfort and courage to those who live with terrible disabilities and to show support for their families, too."