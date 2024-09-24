Macmillan coffee mornings raise £33,228 in Tommy’s memory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Charity urges people across Northern Ireland to come together this Friday September 27th to raise vital funds for people living with cancer

Macmillan’s iconic Coffee Morning is back this Friday September 27th with people across Northern Ireland set to raise thousands for people living with cancer.

The event, which sees communities come together over food and drink, is the charity’s biggest annual fundraiser, helping to raise money for vital cancer support services across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year £18 million was raised through Coffee Mornings across the UK, with people in Northern Ireland contributing an incredible £456,033, enough to help our Cancer Information Nurse Specialists run the Macmillan Support Line phone service for a whole month.

Tracey (pictured with her aunt Elizabeth) will be hosting her ninth Coffee Morning this year

Among those taking part is Tracey Elliott,from Libsurn,who was motivated to host a Coffee Morning after losing her husband Tommy in 2017. Tommy was diagnosed with breast cancer and supported by Macmillan. The family have since raised more than £33,228 for Macmillan in his memory.

Tracey said: “While Tommy accepted the cancer diagnosis, he was reserved and somewhat embarrassed at its location in the breast as a man. We met three other men also going through the same experience and along with Macmillan and the Breast care nurses, they helped Tommy work through his feelings and helped him talk about breast cancer. Tommy, although a very sociable character, was a very private person and didn’t always find it easy to express his feelings. Having someone he didn't know from Macmillan to talk to, really helped him build up his confidence again after his diagnosis and I am so grateful that he had these volunteers.”

Although Tommy survived his cancer diagnosis, he had other underlying health issues that unfortunately necessitated an organ transplant which he could not receive due to his cancer diagnosis and treatment and he sadly died in May 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The year that he died, Tracey hosted a Macmillan Coffee Morning in his memory, raising £2,621 with 120 people attending.

Tracey continued: “As a family and group of friends, we have raised £33,228.62 since we started hosting Macmillan Coffee Mornings. While I have health and strength and people to help me, I will continue to lead a team to fundraise and do all I can to raise awareness of the incredible work that Macmillan provides – you are angels in a time of darkness and often despair, you help brighten that experience.”

Tracey is once again hosting a Coffee Morning on Saturday 28th September in Pond Park Primary School, from 10am to 1pm.

On average someone is diagnosed with cancer in the UK at least every 90 seconds and there are more than 3 million people living with cancer in the UK which is set to rise to 4 million by 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The need for Macmillan’s support services is greater than ever, so the charity is calling on supporters to get involved again and help make a difference for people living with cancer.

Claire Spencer, Marketing Manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, says: “The countdown to Coffee Morning is officially on, and it’s always so fantastic to see so many people get involved. Whether it’s a chai afternoon, a ‘barks and bakes’ dog walk or a kitchen disco in the office, every Coffee Morning has the power to raise vital pennies and pounds which makes a huge difference to those living with cancer.”

This year’s Macmillan Coffee Morning will officially take place on Friday 27th September, but people can get involved whenever and wherever they like.

Claire continued: “Macmillan relies almost entirely on public donations to make a difference, so every penny raised through Coffee Mornings helps us continue to do whatever it takes to help people living with cancer live life as fully as they can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let’s do Coffee Morning! To sign up to host a Coffee Morning or find out more information, visit www.macmillan.org.uk/coffee or if you’d rather attend a Coffee Morning, find out about events near you here https://www.macmillan.org.uk/coffee-morning/events-near-you