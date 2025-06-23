Major away victory for Lurgan’s second string

Whitehead B 65 (2) Lurgan B (5)

Lurgan’s B Team travelled to Whitehead last week to play their B Team in a rearranged Division 3 match and emerged worthy winners by 5 shots to hold on to 5th place.

The Lurgan side made a confident start with a 3-shot lead after 5 ends with Peter Dew’s rink being 3-9 up and then spearheading the way forward with an extended 3-15 at the halfway stage of the 18-end match. Andy Rankin’s rink came back strong but Dew’s men repulsed the home effort to finish well at 14-24 while influencing the overall memorable victory over a side that included many ex A-Team bowlers.

Performing very well against James Burns, Senior’s rink, Luke Donaldson’s went from losing the lead due to dropping a 5-shot on 7th end and being 4 shots adrift on the 11th to recover and take seven wins over the remaining ends to finish 13-17 ahead and secure another league point and the overall Lurgan B win on the night.

Wilfie McCullough’s rink was 4-5 ahead after 7 ends but were unfortunate to drop a 6-shot on the next end. Staring an apparent defeat in the face McCullough’s rink was 14-7 down after the 12th end but they plucked up courage to be just 1 shot behind at 15-14 going into the last end with the recovery credit going to their lead, Shirley Dew who delivered some outstanding bowls around the jack.

The McCollough Four were lying 2 shots to win but the opposition skip nudged the jack over to their bowls to take the game by 17-14 and deny the Lurgan four another league point.

On Rink 4 Stewart Martin and his trio were down 10-5 at the halfway point and were keeping in touch at 11-8 after 12 ends but were unlucky to have a loose 13th end that cost them 7 shots. However, they went on to share the wins over the remaining ends to secure a necessary 13 shots that contributed well to Lurgan B’s memorable 5-shot win on the night.

On Saturday the B Team are off to the seaside to challenge Donaghadee B in a Division 3 league match at 2 p.m. and are hoping for another good win.