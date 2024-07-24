Make A Cuppa for Women's Aid ABCLN
Women’s Aid ABCLN Business Development Manager, Kelly McDonald says: “Make A Cuppa for Women’s Aid ABCLN this September and help us raise funds for women and children affected by domestic abuse.”
“We are encouraging everyone to put the kettle on and join us.
“You can host a Make A Cuppa coffee morning in your workplace, community or school. Come together with family, friends and colleagues for a ‘cuppa’ tea or coffee, and simply ask everyone to make a small donation.
“Ooh & Aah Cookies from Ballyclare will supply a delicious cookie platter for every organisation taking part.”
Ooh & Aah Cookie founders Barbara-Anne McMullan and Ruth Armstrong say: “With our current workforce being all female, getting involved in this campaign with Women’s Aid ABCLN is the perfect fit, as the charities service could be required by anyone of us at any time, and what goes better with a cuppa is an Ooh & Aah Cookie.”
Women’s Aid ABCLN provides confidential support, information and emergency accommodation for women and children who are affected by domestic abuse across Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey.
Kelly says: “One in four women will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime. PSNI respond to one incident of domestic abuse every 16 minutes, and we know that for every incident the impact on women and children can be devastating.”
“Join us to find out more about how you can support our work with women and children affected by domestic abuse in the local community and Make A Cuppa for Women’s Aid ABCLN with Ooh & Aah Cookies this September.”
For more information and to register for Make A Cuppa you can call 028 25 632136 or simply go to www.womens-aid.org.uk/make-a-cuppa
