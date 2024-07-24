Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local charity, Women’s Aid ABCLN launches ‘Make A Cuppa’ campaign with Ooh & Aah Cookies to help raise funds for women and children affected by domestic abuse.

Women’s Aid ABCLN Business Development Manager, Kelly McDonald says: “Make A Cuppa for Women’s Aid ABCLN this September and help us raise funds for women and children affected by domestic abuse.”

“We are encouraging everyone to put the kettle on and join us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“You can host a Make A Cuppa coffee morning in your workplace, community or school. Come together with family, friends and colleagues for a ‘cuppa’ tea or coffee, and simply ask everyone to make a small donation.

Make A Cuppa for Women's Aid ABCLN with Ooh and Aah Cookies this September

“Ooh & Aah Cookies from Ballyclare will supply a delicious cookie platter for every organisation taking part.”

Ooh & Aah Cookie founders Barbara-Anne McMullan and Ruth Armstrong say: “With our current workforce being all female, getting involved in this campaign with Women’s Aid ABCLN is the perfect fit, as the charities service could be required by anyone of us at any time, and what goes better with a cuppa is an Ooh & Aah Cookie.”

Women’s Aid ABCLN provides confidential support, information and emergency accommodation for women and children who are affected by domestic abuse across Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly says: “One in four women will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime. PSNI respond to one incident of domestic abuse every 16 minutes, and we know that for every incident the impact on women and children can be devastating.”

“Join us to find out more about how you can support our work with women and children affected by domestic abuse in the local community and Make A Cuppa for Women’s Aid ABCLN with Ooh & Aah Cookies this September.”