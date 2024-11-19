Makeover on the menu for Youth Café thanks to Power NI donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A cross-community organisation in Derry-Londonderry that brings young people together from different backgrounds has received support from Power NI – Northern Ireland’s largest electricity supplier.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

REACH Across works with 14- to 17-year-olds and gives them the chance to socialise, have fun, and broaden their horizons by organising educational activities and community holidays.

Awarded through Power NI’s Brighter Communities initiative, the £1,000 donation is going to be spent redecorating the Youth Café to create a vibrant, inclusive and safe environment where every member can have fun, catch up with their friends, and set aside time to complete any homework.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as allowing teenagers to shape the physical space, they are also expected to acquire valuable life skills; as part of the project, they will be encouraged to shop sustainably, sourcing materials from local charity shops and recycling centres respectively.

Pictured (L-R) is Power NI representative Barry Rogan, student Oisin Doherty, and REACH Across project organiser Ryan McGuigan.

They will also upcycle furniture and create custom wall murals and artwork to give the Youth Café a personal and unique touch. What is more, the grant will enable REACH Across workers to bring in external facilitators to teach skills in furniture building and creative decoration techniques.

Ryan McGuigan – the Project Co-Ordinator at REACH Across – said: “Having seen the incredible community groups and projects that have been funded through the Brighter Communities programme, REACH Across is delighted to receive support in the form of £1,000 in funding from Power NI.

“The Brighter Communities programme funding will empower our young people to lead in the renovation of our Youth Café, giving them the opportunity to give them a sense of ownership and put their own stamp on the café.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Power NI’s Brighter Communities is a long-running programme designed to assist innovative and emerging community groups. Since the start of 2018, more than £90,000 in funding has been awarded to ensure the life-changing work of these organisations can continue.

Ashleigh O’Neill – Senior Marketing and Communications Executive at Power NI – added: “REACH Across is doing incredible work in bringing young people from diverse backgrounds together, and we are proud to support their vision for the Youth Café Makeover.”