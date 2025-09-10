On 28 August 2025, the school community of Mallusk Integrated Primary School (IPS) held a very special celebration to mark a significant milestone, ten years of Integrated Education. The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, the High Sheriff of Belfast Councillor Fiona McAteer and US Consul General James Applegate were among the many special guests to attend the celebration.

The event included a tree planting ceremony, performances by the pupils and speeches from the Mayor, Principal Susanne Kinsella and IEF Chief Executive Paul Caskey OBE.

Mallusk IPS is a well-established school which has been serving the local community since 1936. In 2014, prior to Transformation to Integrated status, the school had 11 pupils enrolled, however by 2016 the school had nearly tripled their enrolment with almost 30 pupils. Since becoming Integrated, the school has continued to flourish and is currently educating over 130 pupils.

In 2017 Ballymena-born international film star and long-standing supporter Liam Neeson took the time to send a message to Mallusk IPS to congratulate the teachers, staff and the pupils on becoming Integrated. He called Mallusk IPS the "most fantastic little school." This interest and support is indicative of the substantial impact the school’s Transformation to Integrated status has had on the wider Mallusk community.

The increase in demand for places at the school is by no means the only change that the school has gone through over the past ten years. Mallusk IPS has continued to work to embed an Integrated ethos in every aspect of school life. In 2022 the school won ‘Anti-Racism School of the Year’ for promoting diversity and inclusion within the school community. Recently, in June 2025, Mallusk IPS was named the ‘Most Nurturing School’ in County Antrim at the Families First Education Awards. This award again highlights Mallusk IPS's excellence in providing a supportive and inclusive educational environment.

Susanne Kinsella, Principal of Mallusk IPS, reflected: “Mallusk IPS is thrilled to be celebrating such a significant moment in the school’s history today. When we set off on the journey to become Integrated, we never could have imagined the many opportunities, challenges and successes we have encountered over the past decade.

"At Mallusk IPS Integrated Education is at the core of everything we do. As an Integrated school we welcome all members of the community, from all backgrounds. Each child is valued. Our differences are celebrated. Integration does not end in the classroom, so we are particularly delighted to have so many from the wider school community, past pupils, friends and supporters with us today.

"We want to thank everyone who has supported our school over the past ten years, and we look forward to the next ten years when we will be bigger, better, braver and bolder in making sure the children in Mallusk have a happy education, with kind hearts and open minds.”

Paul Caskey OBE, Chief Executive of the IEF, said: “The IEF is absolutely delighted to be here at such a fantastic and memorable event. Furthermore, the IEF is proud to have supported the development of Mallusk IPS over the years, from their initial first exploration grant to a recent ‘Impact of Growth’ grant.

"The best way to understand Integrated Education is to hear from the people who experience it first-hand, from the pupils who learn together, day by day, side by side. It was great to see the performances and hear the stories from many of the Mallusk IPS pupils and past pupils in attendance today.

"Celebrating ten years of Integrated Education is a significant milestone. We want to recognise the incredible commitment, time, and energy that the parents, governors, and teaching staff have dedicated to building an integrated ethos throughout this school.

"We look forward to working alongside Mallusk IPS and watching it thrive for years to come.”

For more information on Mallusk IPS see: malluskintegratedprimary.co.uk

1 . Contributed Cutting the cake at Mallusk IPS 10th Anniversary Celebration. Photo: IEF, courtesy of Declan Roughan Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The High Sheriff of Belfast Councillor Fiona McAteer, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, Principal Susanne Kinsella and US Consul General James Applegate. Photo: IEF, courtesy of Declan Roughan Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Some of the original 11 pupils planting a commemorative tree with Principal Susanne Kinsella. Photo: IEF, courtesy of Declan Roughan Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed IEF Chief Executive Paul Caskey OBE, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, Prinicpal Susanne Kinsella and NICIE Chief Executive Officer Sean Pettis. Photo: IEF, courtesy of Declan Roughan Photo: Submitted