Mallusk’s new play park is now officially open!

Soaking up the sunshine, the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Councillor Neil Kelly, warmly welcomed P4 pupils from Mallusk Integrated Primary School and members of the public to celebrate the grand opening of this exciting new play park at the City of Belfast, Playing Fields, Mallusk.

This project is part-funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. It offers local families a modern, accessible play area and a vibrant and inclusive space for fun. The investment reflects the council’s continued dedication to enhancing public amenities and supporting shared community spaces across the Borough.

Praising the park, the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said: “This fantastic new facility reflects the council’s commitment to providing high-quality, inclusive spaces for everyone. Play parks like this inspire movement, connection, and healthy habits in children.

“We’re proud of our outstanding parks, and this new addition—made possible with support from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund—is sure to be a favourite for families and visitors alike.”

Mallusk Play Park is open daily from dawn to dusk.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is committed to enhancing the quality and accessibility of our parks and recreational spaces. As part of this ongoing commitment, the council will be launching a Play Park Survey in June to seek views from residents, families, and stakeholders on the future development and improvement of play facilities across the Borough.

A current consultation on parks and open spaces is currently available. The council invites all members of the public to participate and share their feedback, which will help inform the planning and delivery of outdoor spaces that meet the diverse needs of our communities.

To take part in the consultation, please visit: antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/visitor/parks-open-spaces