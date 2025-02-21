Markethill Action Cancer community group fundraising now totals more than a fantastic £150,000

The Markethill Action Cancer Community Group, spearheaded by its Chair, Aubrene Willis alongside secretary Sally Minish and treasurer Jim Minish, is celebrating raising a phenomenal £12k for Action Cancer.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Markethill Group was one of the first Action Cancer community groups formed when Dr George Edelstyn founded Action Cancer back in 1973.

At the beginning, the group helped to raise funds for charities Action Cancer, Cancer Research and Combat Cancer year about and has been active in the community for the last 50 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aubrene’s involvement with the group began when her friend Lucy was diagnosed with cancer and was being treated by Dr Edelstyn in Belfast. Lucy wanted to help raise money for Dr Edelstyn’s work and for those people who needed treatment. Initially this was done through placement of boxes in shops and also through money raised in lieu of flowers and also hosting social events.

Markethill Action Cancer Group celebrate their fundraising success. (Left to right) Mark Irwin-Watson (Action Cancer) Group Secretary Sally Minish, Group Treasurer Jim Minish and Group Chair Aubrene Willis

Sadly, Lucy passed away but prior to that she asked Aubrene to continue to raise money for Action Cancer – a promise that Aubrene has upheld and has continued to fundraise now for five decades.

In fact, Action Cancer have already recognised her longevity and dedication to the charity and the group which has raised over £150k since then.

Aubrene recalls the early days in the groups history. “It wasn’t easy fundraising for a cancer charity at that time as people didn’t talk about the disease in the way they do today,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For our first big event I took it upon myself to run a dinner dance in Drumsill House in Armagh, the first of many there, for Action Cancer. It was a huge affair with live music supplied faithfully each year by the Barretones Band. In those days’ women didn’t attend funerals or pubs, in fact it was even odd for people to see the local grocer without his white coat!”

Cheque Presentation for Action Cancer at Drumsill House in 1976: (L-R) Edgar Hunter, Mrs Edith Scott, Mrs Helen McWilliams, Aubrene Willis, Mervyn Willis, Dr Jimmy Nelson, Mrs Helen Hunter, Miss Madge Evans and Mrs Nora Nelson.

Action Cancer operates the UK’s first 3D digital breast cancer screening and provides free breast screening to 10,000 women each year aged 40-49 or 70 plus (outside of NHS screening age range) and aims to save and support 20,000 people across Northern Ireland through the delivery of its services including the provision of 8,000 breast screening appointments at Action Cancer House and on board the Big Bus, supported by SuperValu and Centra. For every 1,000 women screened, an average of six breast cancers are detected – hopefully at an early and treatable stage.

The charity also provides Skin Cancer Detection Service and free health checks for men and women aged 16+ which includes blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol, and body composition analysis. Action Cancer also operates the ‘Big Bus’ which is a mobile screening service which allows the charity to take its services across the county. In last five years the Bus has visited the ABC Council area over 100 times bringing all of these services right to the doorsteps of local people.

All of Action Cancer’s services are free to the user but the charity receives no external funding and exists solely through public fundraising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furthermore, all monies raised for the charity remains within Northern Ireland and is used to help people here who are affected by cancer. As a result, fundraising by Community Groups such as Markethill, through volunteering their time, are of vital importance to the charity and the services wouldn’t be possible without the support of local people.

Aubrene Willis with Gloria Hunniford at the launch of Paint the Town Pink in 2015, Action Cancer’s flagship Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraising Campaign.

The Markethill Action Cancer Group, is made up of local people who volunteer to organise collections, fundraisers and also raise the profile of the charity and its services.

If you feel you’d like to make a difference locally then they would be delighted to hear from you. Contact Groups Executive, Mark Irwin-Watson on 02890 803344 or email [email protected].