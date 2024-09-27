Markethill Pipe Band set to relaunch
The band has a long and proud history, dating back to its formation in May 1930. The minute books of the band are filled with many stories, including that of a night held in June 1951 to celebrate the winning of a contest in Banbridge.
The contest in Banbridge was the second of three such events promoted by the Northern Ireland Branch of the Scottish Pipe Band Association to celebrate the Festival of Britain. Organised by the South Down Section, the contest saw Markethill Pipe Band compete in the Junior second grade, the equivalent of Grade 4 today. They took first place ahead of a very famous name in second place, the Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band.
Throughout their history the band has only had four Pipe Majors, from founding member William Stewart on to Jimmy Gardiner, who led the band to the Grade 2 Ulster Championship title in 1954, Tommy Alexander and finally Philip Alexander.
Anyone interested in joining the band can find details of practice times on the band's Facebook page.
