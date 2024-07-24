Marks & Spencer Omagh celebrate 20 years at Showgrounds Retail Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

M&S Omagh celebrated its 20th year in style recently, with a special guest appearance from Percy Pig himself. Percy certainly made himself at home in the Omagh store, greeting customers and even serving them himself.

Colleagues marked the occasion with a bumper M&S Celebration Cake while the store was adorned with balloon arches and birthday decor, ensuring customers and colleagues alike could soak up the party atmosphere.

The 10,000 square foot store, based at the Showgrounds Retail Park, first opened its doors back in June 2004. The £2.6m investment generated 50 jobs for the local retail sector and became the eighth store to open in the M&S Northern Ireland portfolio.

Jason Love, Store Manager at M&S Omagh said: “It has been wonderful to see the entire team come together and celebrate an incredible two decades serving the lovely people of Omagh and beyond. I would like to take this opportunity to thank those people for being such loyal customers and to praise our fantastic staff for all their hard work and dedication.”

This milestone celebration comes shortly after the Newtownbreda store marked their 25th year operating as the flagship retailer within South Belfast’s Forestside Shopping Centre, as well as the opening of a new 11,500 square foot store in Coleraine’s Riverside Retail Park.