Marks & Spencer Omagh celebrate 20 years at Showgrounds Retail Park
and live on Freeview channel 276
Colleagues marked the occasion with a bumper M&S Celebration Cake while the store was adorned with balloon arches and birthday decor, ensuring customers and colleagues alike could soak up the party atmosphere.
The 10,000 square foot store, based at the Showgrounds Retail Park, first opened its doors back in June 2004. The £2.6m investment generated 50 jobs for the local retail sector and became the eighth store to open in the M&S Northern Ireland portfolio.
Jason Love, Store Manager at M&S Omagh said: “It has been wonderful to see the entire team come together and celebrate an incredible two decades serving the lovely people of Omagh and beyond. I would like to take this opportunity to thank those people for being such loyal customers and to praise our fantastic staff for all their hard work and dedication.”
This milestone celebration comes shortly after the Newtownbreda store marked their 25th year operating as the flagship retailer within South Belfast’s Forestside Shopping Centre, as well as the opening of a new 11,500 square foot store in Coleraine’s Riverside Retail Park.
Ryan Lemon, Regional Manager for M&S Northern Ireland said: “We are celebrating 56 years in Northern Ireland this year and I’m incredibly proud of all the hard work behind that. We currently have 22 stores, employ 2,500 colleagues and are fortunate to work with over 2,000 Select Farm partners. It really does feel like an M&S family and so a massive thanks to all our M&S Omagh colleagues and of course to our fantastic customers.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.