Matthew brings home bronze medal in SkillBuild National Finals
The national competition ran from November 19-21 in the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes and attracted thousands of spectators.
Across three days, competitors were tasked with constructing a project designed by an expert panel of judges, within an 18-hour timeframe. The project tested knowledge, skills, as well as the ability to work under pressure whilst managing time constraints.
To make it to the finals Matthew was one of the top eight highest scoring competitors across all regional qualifiers in the UK.
Techniques Matthew was required to demonstrate in the finals, included a firm understanding of detailed drawings, making use of the various contrasting brickwork, measuring and cutting bricks accurately and to the required sizes, and ensuring limited wastage of materials.
Having competed in his local SkillBuild final in February and the Northern Ireland regional competition in May where he topped the leaderboard, Matthew had to wait it out until all regional qualifiers had been concluded, and the scores quality assured and moderated by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), before learning that he had made it through to the national finals.
Following this wait, Matthew was delighted to be part of the Northern Ireland contingent partaking within the national finals. This delight was topped off by winning the bronze medal in the finals.
Many hours of training and hard work went into this achievement with Southern Regional College lecturer Stephen Chapman commenting: "Matthew's performance at the SkillBuild National Finals was outstanding.
"Throughout the competition, he demonstrated remarkable focus and composure, maintaining a calm and collected approach from start to finish. Competing alongside seven of the UK’s top bricklayers, all vying for a place in the top three, Matthew’s achievement of securing third place is a testament to his skill and dedication.
"This is a significant accomplishment for Matthew, for me as his lecturer, and for the College."
In reaching the national finals, Matthew was supported by JP Corry’s (Newry branch) who provided Matthew with tools and workwear in advance of reaching the competition finals.