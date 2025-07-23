Mayor announces charities

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick will be fundraising for three charities throughout her term as Mayor.

Mayor, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick commented: “I am delighted to announce All About Us – ASD Teens, British Deaf Association Northern Ireland and MacMillan Cancer Unit in Antrim Area Hospital (Northern Trust), as my three chosen charities.

“Each of these charities play an important role in our community and I fully admire and respect the work they do. From supporting our young people with additional needs, to advocating for the rights and recognition of the Deaf community, and providing compassionate, specialist care to those facing the most challenging of circumstances, these organisations truly represent the spirit of service and resilience.

“These causes are also deeply personal to me. As a mother of two autistic daughters, I have experienced firsthand the importance of support networks like ASD Teens. My niece is Deaf, and through her, I’ve come to understand the significance of language, inclusion, and visibility that organisations like the British Deaf Association champion so well.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick with (L-R) Patricia Ruddy and Shannon Barrat from All About Us – ASD Teens.

"And last year, my beloved grandmother spent ten weeks in the care of the Macmillan Unit in Antrim. The compassion, dignity, and support she, and our whole family received, left a lasting impact. I know just how vital these services are to families like mine.

“As Mayor, I want to use my platform to shine a light on their vital work and to raise much-needed funds. I look forward to engaging with each of these causes in a meaningful way throughout my term”.

All About Us - ASD Teens is a registered charity based in Antrim, Northern Ireland, supporting young people with additional needs. They provide social, recreational, and informal educational activities tailored to individual interests, either in a group or 1-2-1 session. Each session, designed to build confidence, independence, and life skills in a safe, inclusive environment.

Their programmes include accredited learning, creative workshops, and community engagement. Through their work, they aim to increase awareness, understanding, and support across the wider community.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick with (L-R) Naomi, Caroline and Majella from the British Deaf Association.

The British Deaf Association (BDA) is the UK’s only official national representative organisation of British Sign Language (BSL) and Irish Sign Language (ISL). As a Deaf-led membership charity and represented by Deaf people for Deaf people, they campaign and advocate for equal rights to fully participate and contribute to society as equal and valued citizens.

As the national guardians of BSL and ISL, they exist to ensure a world in which the language, culture, community, diversity and heritage of Deaf people in the UK is respected and fully protected for future generations.

Leading by example, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick is able to sign and is planning a coffee morning with the local Deaf community. The aim, to foster connection and dialogue, ensuring that the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough remains a welcoming space where Deaf voices are heard and valued.

The Macmillan unit in Antrim It is a purpose built, 12 bed Specialist Palliative Care inpatient unit designed to provide specialist palliative care to patients with complex palliative care needs, ensuring comfort, dignity and support for individuals and those important to them during the most difficult times. The Macmillan unit supports patients and those important to them across the Northern Trust area and plays a key role within the wider specialist palliative care service, working alongside hospital and community-based teams to ensure seamless person-centred care.

For more information on the Mayor’s charities visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/mayorscharities