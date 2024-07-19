Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh visits High Rise Lisburn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Employers For Childcare was pleased to welcome the newly elected Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Kurtis Dickson to visit High Rise, its fun-filled family adventure centre located just outside Lisburn city centre. High Rise, which has been designed to be inclusive and accessible, including for guests with additional needs, is a Social Enterprise business which donates all its profits to supporting the work of its parent charity, Employers For Childcare.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During his visit, the Mayor toured the centre, viewing the action-packed Clip ‘n Climb indoor climbing arena, soft play area, sensory and meeting rooms. He learned more about the work of Employers For Childcare, which supports parents to get into and stay in work and which, since 2008, has identified more than £100 million in financial support for families.

Following his visit, Mayor Dickson said: “I was delighted to have the opportunity to visit High Rise and enjoy a tour of the centre, which is a thriving Social Enterprise run by local charity Employers For Childcare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During my visit I saw children and adults challenging themselves in Clip ‘n Climb as well as little ones enjoying all the fun of the soft play area. I was particularly impressed by the commitment to inclusivity including the regular autism/ASD activity sessions, the two interactive sensory rooms and the Changing Places accessible toilet. It’s really positive to see that the centre has been designed to meet the needs of all families, whatever their abilities”.

LCCC Mayor Cllr Kurtis Dickson visits High Rise Lisburn

Welcoming Mayor Dickson to High Rise, Employers For Childcare Chief Executive Marie Marin said: “We were thrilled to have the opportunity to show the Mayor all that’s on offer for families visiting High Rise. We really do have something for all ages from 4 to 104 and we’re delighted to have welcomed guests from across Northern Ireland and further afield this summer.

"Not only does a visit to High Rise guarantee a good time, but parents also know that by ‘buying social’ at High Rise, they are supporting us to help families to be better off, as all profits from the centre are invested in our charity, Employers For Childcare”.

High Rise is open Thursday-Sunday for Clip ‘n Climb, soft play, sensory rooms and parties – guests are advised to pre-book online at www.highriseni.org.