Mayor visits ReStore Lisburn to mark Volunteers Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, visited the social enterprise which is directly tackling poverty in the Lisburn area.

Every year, the first week of June is designated ‘Volunteers’ Week’, an opportunity to celebrate the amazing contributions volunteers make to communities across the UK.

On Tuesday, the Mayor visited to meet and thank some of the volunteers who, together with local people from across Ireland, give more than 4,000 hours a month to support ReStore’s mission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By selling donated new and used building and home improvement materials ReStore enables local people, in Lisburn and other ReStore communities, to improve their homes at low cost. ReStore also diverts more than 2,000 tons of reusable waste from landfill every year and provides skills and employability training for people of all ages and backgrounds.

Volunteers Sharon, Imelda and Lesley with Mayor Andrew Gowan

David Morrow, ReStore Manager, said: “We so much appreciate the Mayor visiting ReStore to learn more about the impact volunteering has for people and the community here in Lisburn. Volunteers of all ages, backgrounds and abilities make ReStore work, there is a role for everyone, from customer service to helping collect donations in the lorry and we’d love to hear from more local people who want to get involved.”

Cllr Andrew Gowan, Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council said, “My Mayoral theme for the year has been to celebrate and promote volunteering, and the hugely positive contribution volunteering plays within our community in Lisburn and Castlereagh."

"I want to thank the volunteers and staff here at ReStore for the impact they have on our city and community. I would also encourage anyone thinking of volunteering to consider Habitat ReStore - you will be made most welcome and part of something special.”