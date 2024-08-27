Mayor’s charity summer ball raises over £4,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly recently welcomed guests to The Dunadry Hotel and Gardens for a fundraising Summer Ball in aid of his three chosen charities: Mencap, Cystic Fibrosis Trust and USPCA. The event which was attended by Elected Members, local businesses, and organisations, raised a fantastic £4,200 of vital funds for the charities.

At the event, the Mayor also launched his online charity auction, which has a great selection of prizes all kindly donated by local businesses. The auction is open to the public with all proceeds going to the Mayor’s charities.

Items available include: £100 voucher for Dobbies at The Junction; £50 voucher for Nando's at The Junction; £100 voucher for Nike at The Junction; One year family membership for the Council's leisure centres; A Toshiba Dynabook Laptop donated by Compufix; £20 voucher for B Social Deli in Mallusk Enterprise Park; A Recycled Plastic Picnic Table (value of £499) donated by Environmental Street Furniture: https://worldofesf.com/products/a-frame-picnic-table; An overnight stay including breakfast at the Dunadry Hotel and Gardens; An overnight stay at Shepherd's Hut for 2 Adults (Forestview Farm, Newtownabbey, BT36 5BP); Nathan Carter Merchandise; A Family Pass (5 tickets) to Belfast Giants vs Cardiff Devils on Saturday 5 October at 7pm at SSE Arena, Belfast; A family pass for Fundamania (28 September-13 October) at Boucher Road 28 September-13 October - two adults and two kids; Two tickets for Milton Jones (Comedy) at Waterfront Hall on Sunday 22 September at 8pm; Two tickets for Les Miserables at SSE Arena on Thursday 19 September at 7.30pm; Afternoon Tea for Two at Coleman's Garden Centre.

Speaking at his Summer Ball the Mayor commented: “I am delighted with the generosity of my guests, all supporting the great work of these superb charities.

Mayor with Charity Representatives and Chief Executive of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

“Mencap, Cystic Fibrosis Trust and USPC all play an important role in our community and I fully admire and respect the work and services they provide.

“I’d like to thank all of the businesses for their generous donations for my online auction and I would encourage you all to place a bid and show your support for each of these charities.”

To place a bid for the Mayor’s online charity auction please visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/mayorscharityauction, fill in the form including the item you would like to bid for and amount you would like to bid. The auction will close on Friday 6 September at 12pm.