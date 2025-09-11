Hosted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, guests included the Mayor’s family and friends as well as Freeman of the Borough; Elected Members; charity representatives and local businesses.

Speaking at the event the Mayor, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick said: “I am extremely proud to serve as the first female Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey since its formation in 2015. It is an immense honour, and I hope that my journey can encourage young women, to see that public life is open to them - that their voices matter and their ambitions should know no limits.

“The first three months in office have been inspiring. I have met so many wonderful people, whose commitment and community spirit make our Borough such a great place to live, work and visit.

I am delighted we have raised over £5000 for my three chosen charities and I would like to thank everyone for their kind donations which will support these charities in making a valuable contribution to our community.”

For more details on the Mayor’s Charities or to donate, visit: antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/mayorscharities

1 . Contributed Joanne Currie from the Macmillan Cancer Unit, Mayor Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, Majella McAteer Manager from the British Deaf Association NI (BDA), and Christina O’Neill, Founder of ASD Teens are pictured at the Mayor’s Inaugural Dinner, held at the Dunadry Hotel, Antrim. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick and & Mayor’s Consort, Gary Kirkpatrick photographed with their daughter, Emilie Kirkpatrick. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Mayor, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick is pictured with Deputy Mayor, Councillor Julie Gilmour Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Mayor, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick with members of Antrim Chamber of Commerce who kindly sponsored a table at the event and provided Raffle Prizes Photo: Submitted